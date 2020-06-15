THIS IS WHAT RACISM SOUNDS LIKE
Top Trump Advisor Gets Schooled After Going on 5 Minute Rant Insisting Systemic Racism Doesn’t Exist Because Obama
“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means.”
Larry Kudlow says the election of President Barack Obama proves systemic racism does not exist in America, and it probably never did, because “we live in freedom.” The CNBC anchor who sat listening to him go off finally had to inject some facts into his fallacious and unsubstantial patriotism.
Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, went on a five-minute rant, telling an anchor at his former news network that systemic racism doesn’t exist in America because “President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ‘systemic racism.'”
Saying he doesn’t “believe in systemic racism,” Kudlow went on to praise “the American system” as “the best system ever devised for mankind, for history. We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness.”
“We’ve come a long way in this country now,” Kudlow continued. “I will grant you there are some people who may be racist. I will also grant you in the police there are some bad apples. But my view has always been, folks have good hearts in this country, and folks do not work in the basis of discrimination, and folks understand the need for equality and opportunity.”
Kudlow, who rarely says anything not in keeping with his boss’s wishes, added that changes can “absolutely” be made, and President Trump is going to put out an executive order on police reform “soon.”
After a diatribe about the civil rights laws of the 1960’s, which Kudlow suggested put an end to inequality, Kudlow went on to say, “Is this a systemic problem? No.”
“Systemic means America’s bad, America is wrong,” Kudlow insisted, which is false. “I don’t believe that, I never have.”
The CNBC anchor finally interjected, saying: “Larry, I don’t think it means America is bad, I think you have to look at the explanations for why the net worth of a white family is ten times that of a Black family, or a Black family led by a household with an advanced degree doesn’t make as much as a white family who’s led by a household with a high school degree.”
“The statistics are endless.”
“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means,” Kudlow finally admitted, while – out of nowhere – managing to suggest that Black households “breakup” more than white families.
Watch:
LARRY KUDLOW: “Here’s a thought: President Obama, the first black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ’systemic racism.’”pic.twitter.com/LGhC3BLH7d
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) June 15, 2020
Dorian Hasn’t Even Hit Yet but Trump Is Already Trying to Deny Puerto Rico Hurricane Aid: ‘Will It Ever End?’
The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico gets hit by several hurricanes every year, never having enough time or financial support to rebuild. Thanks in large part to the Trump administration’s racist responses and lack of interest in the island of mostly Hispanic Americans in 2017, Hurricane Maria killed 2975 people – a fact Trump and his team tried to deny.
Tropical Storm Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday as Hurricane Dorian, and President Donald Trump is already trying to deny its nearly 3.2 million residents aid.
“Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end?” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon – as if somehow it’s Puerto Rico’s fault it’s in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes.
He also re-upped his $92 billion lie:
Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for “anywhere.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019
In reality, through May, Puerto Rico has seen only $14 billion of the $42.5 or so billion – not $92 billion – Congress has allocated, despite the President’s repeated false claims.
Related: Trump Meets Puerto Rico Hurricane Victim, Tells Him to ‘Have a Good Time’
Just last month Trump lashed out at Puerto Rico, saying it leadership is “robbing the U.S. Government blind!”
Republican Running for Al Franken’s Senate Seat Once Compared Michelle Obama to a ‘Chimp’
A Minnesota state senator who is also the Republican nominee for what was Democratic Senator Al Franken‘s seat in the U.S. Senate once compared Michelle Obama to chimpanzee. Comparisons of Black people to monkeys, apes, and chimpanzees is considered extremely racist.
Republican Sen. Karin Housley on Facebook in 2009 blasted the then- First Lady for her posture in a photograph of Michelle Obama meeting the Queen of England, as HuffPost reports.
“Michelle is soooo far from cool. Don’t we expect our First Ladies to at least stand up straight? (And my dear sister, know the proper etiquette and DO NOT TOUCH THE QUEEN!),” Housley wrote.
But Housley wasn’t finished. For some reason she brought up the late First Lady Nancy Reagan, President Ronald Reagan, and a film the late president had starred in.
“I do miss Nancy Reagan. Ronald even more. Speaking of Bedtime for Bonzo, I think even that chimp stood up straighter than Michelle,” Housley wrote. “Uh-oh, someone is going to make a comment.”
Housley apparently has a habit of berating Democratic First Ladies.
She has referred to Hillary Clinton as a “porker in a royal blue pantsuit.”
Housley also referred to a friend on Facebook as “QUEER BOY.”
Image via Facebook
Watch: Defiant White Nationalist Laura Ingraham Tries to Walk Back Racist Rant – Fails Miserably
Fox News Host Lies: ‘I Made Explicitly Clear That My Commentary Had Nothing to Do With Race or Ethnicity’
Fox News provocateur Laura Ingraham Thursday night, amid renewed calls to boycott her remaining advertisers tried to walk back her white nationalist, racist rant which she had delivered just 24 hours earlier. Resorting to lies, she failed miserably.
Ingraham had told viewers that due to “demographic changes” that “have been foisted upon the American people,” which “none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” the “America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.”
Calling it a “national emergency,” Ingraham had said these changes are “related to both illegal, and in some cases, legal immigration that of course progressives love.”
Fast forward 24 hours.
Thursday night, feeling the heat from the left and even some moderate conservatives, Ingraham decided to rewrite her script – despite the video evidence proving she was just lying.
Ingraham insisted her racist rant had “nothing to do with race.” It was merely a call to respect “the rule of law,” she declared.
“The purpose of last night’s Angle was to point out that the rule of law, meaning secure borders, is something that used to bind our country together,” Ingraham told Fox News viewers – and advertisers. “And despite what some may be contending, I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe and her citizens safe and prosperous.”
But that deviates greatly from her actual remarks.
Again, remember, Ingraham denounced the “demographic changes” that were “foisted upon the American people.” She lamented that these “demographic changes” which “none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”
The “America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” she lamented.
Ingraham, who literally distorted her remarks, lashed out Thursday night at those who, she claims, are “distorting” her views.
Watch:
Meanwhile, on social media Ingraham’s attempt to walk back her remarks by lying about what she actually said is garnering additional outrage – and calls for a boycott.
No. You said EXPLICITLY that even legal immigrants were why America is unrecognizable. You don’t get take backsies. https://t.co/ekm0Ox4BjU
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 10, 2018
CNN's @BrianStelter breaks down the new @IngrahamAngle walk-back. As he says, "No matter what Ingraham says now, she was talking about changing demographics in the country being disturbing to her and to her audience. She can't take that back." pic.twitter.com/1pRhlQzyoT
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 10, 2018
Ingraham’s has been struggling w/advertisers. Fox News already cut her commercials per show by half (from 30ish to 15ish).
For those asking, here are 5 of Ingraham’s major advertisers:
1) @StarKistCharlie
2) @Applebees
3) @Bayer
4) @ClearChoice
5) @AceHardware
— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 9, 2018
Here’s the transcript of her ridiculous walk back.
It’s entirely irreconcilable with her statement before. @IngrahamAngle isn’t just a bigot. She’s a coward.
— QHatSecretMessages (@Popehat) August 10, 2018
People like Trump and Laura Ingraham make racists comments & support racist policies yet everyone denies they are racist. This phenomenon of racist people not wanting to be labeled racist is pure bull shit! The media needs to call a spade a spade! Say it with me: RACIST! See?
— Vicki Irvin (@vickiirvin) August 10, 2018
More of Laura Ingraham’s top advertisers from July:@TripAdvisor@Expedia@Nestle@Ford@MyPillowUSA@Amazon@eHarmony@LearCapital@NordVPN@cashcall@Honda@Buick@kayak@carvana@choicehotels@HomeToGo@indeed@Arbys@LifeLock@NerdWallet
— NRA Boycott (@NRABoycott) August 9, 2018
