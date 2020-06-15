Top Trump Advisor Gets Schooled After Going on 5 Minute Rant Insisting Systemic Racism Doesn’t Exist Because Obama

“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means.”

Larry Kudlow says the election of President Barack Obama proves systemic racism does not exist in America, and it probably never did, because “we live in freedom.” The CNBC anchor who sat listening to him go off finally had to inject some facts into his fallacious and unsubstantial patriotism.

Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, went on a five-minute rant, telling an anchor at his former news network that systemic racism doesn’t exist in America because “President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called ‘systemic racism.'”

Saying he doesn’t “believe in systemic racism,” Kudlow went on to praise “the American system” as “the best system ever devised for mankind, for history. We are liberty, we are equality, we are fairness.”

“We’ve come a long way in this country now,” Kudlow continued. “I will grant you there are some people who may be racist. I will also grant you in the police there are some bad apples. But my view has always been, folks have good hearts in this country, and folks do not work in the basis of discrimination, and folks understand the need for equality and opportunity.”

Kudlow, who rarely says anything not in keeping with his boss’s wishes, added that changes can “absolutely” be made, and President Trump is going to put out an executive order on police reform “soon.”

After a diatribe about the civil rights laws of the 1960’s, which Kudlow suggested put an end to inequality, Kudlow went on to say, “Is this a systemic problem? No.”

“Systemic means America’s bad, America is wrong,” Kudlow insisted, which is false. “I don’t believe that, I never have.”

The CNBC anchor finally interjected, saying: “Larry, I don’t think it means America is bad, I think you have to look at the explanations for why the net worth of a white family is ten times that of a Black family, or a Black family led by a household with an advanced degree doesn’t make as much as a white family who’s led by a household with a high school degree.”

“The statistics are endless.”

“I’m not sure what this ‘systemic’ term really means,” Kudlow finally admitted, while – out of nowhere – managing to suggest that Black households “breakup” more than white families.

