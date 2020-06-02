ABDICATION OF RESPONSIBILITY
‘Sorry I’m Late for Lunch’: Reporter Asks 17 Republicans About Trump’s Church Photo Op and Posted Their Answers
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt asked 17 top GOP Senators what they thought of President Donald Trump’s Monday evening photo op, where he had Lafayette Park and St. John’s Church cleared of protestors by teargassing them.
Usually reporters might use one or two of the responses in a news story, but Hunt, who is also the host of MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” decided to tweet out their responses.
Among the Senators she asked – not all answered – are the only African-American Republican, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
Two offered up “late for lunch” responses, four refused to offer any answer, and one blamed the protestors for an “abuse of power.”
Kasie Hunt asks Republican senators what they thought of the President having peaceful protestors gassed and dispersed for a photo op pic.twitter.com/MGy60CFvLV
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 2, 2020
Take a look:
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on the president’s photo op at St. John’s last night: “Didn’t really see it.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. “I don’t have any comment on that.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. “I didn’t watch it closely enough to know.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., walks by without saying anything.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska: Walks by with no response.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., doesn’t stop at cameras here on the Hill. Told reporters he’s already “said too much,” per @LACaldwellDC
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when asked if what we saw at the White House last night was an abuse of power: “By the protestors, yes.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., stops to talk to cameras, says he has seen “conflicting reports” of what happened at the White House. Says looting and violence is detracting from what should be the focus on George Floyd.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., walks by with no comment.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, at news conference (not in response to questions): “My heart hurts.” Says we need to hear peaceful protestors but “we can’t hear those peaceful protestors over the sound of shattering glass and splintering wood.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020
Image via Facebook
