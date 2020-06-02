Connect with us

ABDICATION OF RESPONSIBILITY

‘Sorry I’m Late for Lunch’: Reporter Asks 17 Republicans About Trump’s Church Photo Op and Posted Their Answers

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt asked 17 top GOP Senators what they thought of President Donald Trump’s Monday evening photo op, where he had Lafayette Park and St. John’s Church cleared of protestors by teargassing them.

Usually reporters might use one or two of the responses in a news story, but Hunt, who is also the host of MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” decided to tweet out their responses.

Among the Senators she asked – not all answered – are the only African-American Republican, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Two offered up “late for lunch” responses, four refused to offer any answer, and one blamed the protestors for an “abuse of power.”

Image via Facebook

