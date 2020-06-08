‘Snowflake’ Trump Mocked for Hiring ‘Highly Respected Pollster’ to Refute CNN Poll – Turns Out They’re Low-Rated

President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN’s shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.

Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as “Fake,” and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a “highly respected pollster” to analyze CNN’s work.

“They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm,” Trump claimed of the CNN poll. “Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”

There is literally zero evidence of that. As NCRM reported earlier Monday, out of the 134 polls over the past 15 months that RealClearPolitics has recorded, Trump beat Biden in only 4, and by at most just 4 points.

But what’s striking is the President of the United States chose to hire a polling firm, McLaughlin & Associates, whose results are ranked as a “C” or a “D” by FiveThirtyEight.

And here's a former top Cantor aide https://t.co/kDtIDHAprU — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 8, 2020

In 2017 The Daily Beast called them the “GOP’s Worst Pollster.”

Not surprising, given Trump's past history w/ them: https://t.co/mKAunIcCpw According to 538, they are a C/D pollster w/ midling accuracy: https://t.co/zMaH2GEWvB That said, they are known for some tremendously bad calls (& a few good) over the years: https://t.co/Agbz0T65Ik — S. Kyle Davis (@skyledavis) June 8, 2020

Many on social media mocked Trump for being obsessed with the polls instead of doing a good job, and for the pollster he chose to refute the CNN poll.

Maybe wasting your time throwing temper tantrums about polling is *why* you're polling so shitty. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 8, 2020

You don't have to trust CNN's poll. Another poll came out today from Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group that has Biden leading by 12 points, and one from RMG Research has Biden leading by 10 points. — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020

This guy? “McLaughlin is known in the industry as someone who sometimes tells his clients what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear, say multiple Republicans who’ve worked with him on past races.”https://t.co/iKXeZQp5Bb — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 8, 2020

What a joke! McLaughlin & Associates has a terrible reputation. Ask FORMER Congressman Eric Cantor how good they are — they predicted that he'd win his GOP primary, until he lost by double digits. McLaughlin & Associates is the Enron of polling companies. NOT to be believed. pic.twitter.com/JOq1Bn4aZ9 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 8, 2020

This is just sad. I can’t believe I ever thought you had thick skin, you’re the biggest snowflake in the country. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 8, 2020

