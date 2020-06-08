PLEASE CLAP
‘Snowflake’ Trump Mocked for Hiring ‘Highly Respected Pollster’ to Refute CNN Poll – Turns Out They’re Low-Rated
President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN’s shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.
Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as “Fake,” and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a “highly respected pollster” to analyze CNN’s work.
“They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm,” Trump claimed of the CNN poll. “Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”
There is literally zero evidence of that. As NCRM reported earlier Monday, out of the 134 polls over the past 15 months that RealClearPolitics has recorded, Trump beat Biden in only 4, and by at most just 4 points.
But what’s striking is the President of the United States chose to hire a polling firm, McLaughlin & Associates, whose results are ranked as a “C” or a “D” by FiveThirtyEight.
NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin offered up some headlines and articles about McLaughlin & Associates:
Some pre-Trump headlines about the pollster https://t.co/1HypoyAiC3 pic.twitter.com/AEPUPVUjV8
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 8, 2020
Followed by this:
And here's a former top Cantor aide https://t.co/kDtIDHAprU
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 8, 2020
In 2017 The Daily Beast called them the “GOP’s Worst Pollster.”
Not surprising, given Trump's past history w/ them: https://t.co/mKAunIcCpw
According to 538, they are a C/D pollster w/ midling accuracy: https://t.co/zMaH2GEWvB
That said, they are known for some tremendously bad calls (& a few good) over the years: https://t.co/Agbz0T65Ik
— S. Kyle Davis (@skyledavis) June 8, 2020
Many on social media mocked Trump for being obsessed with the polls instead of doing a good job, and for the pollster he chose to refute the CNN poll.
Maybe wasting your time throwing temper tantrums about polling is *why* you're polling so shitty.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 8, 2020
You don't have to trust CNN's poll. Another poll came out today from Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group that has Biden leading by 12 points, and one from RMG Research has Biden leading by 10 points.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020
This guy?
“McLaughlin is known in the industry as someone who sometimes tells his clients what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear, say multiple Republicans who’ve worked with him on past races.”https://t.co/iKXeZQp5Bb
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 8, 2020
What a joke! McLaughlin & Associates has a terrible reputation. Ask FORMER Congressman Eric Cantor how good they are — they predicted that he'd win his GOP primary, until he lost by double digits.
McLaughlin & Associates is the Enron of polling companies.
NOT to be believed. pic.twitter.com/JOq1Bn4aZ9
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 8, 2020
This is just sad. I can’t believe I ever thought you had thick skin, you’re the biggest snowflake in the country.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 8, 2020
Image by PA Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Texas GOP Leaders Call George Floyd’s Death a Hoax and MLK a Monkey
- 'ETHICS PROGRAM HAS BEEN RAZED TO THE GROUND'2 days ago
Online Database Has 426 Videos of Police Attacking George Floyd Protestors
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Trump Retweets Glenn Beck Video Attacking George Floyd’s Character — Hours After Calling It a ‘Great Day’ for Floyd
- AWESOME!2 days ago
The U.S. Marine Corps Will No Longer Allow Racist Confederate Flags at Their Bases
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Fox News Displays Chart Showing That Killing Black People Is Good For The Stock Market
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Trump Mocked for Melting Down Over Gen. Colin Powell Endorsing Biden: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs Says What?’
- OPINION7 hours ago
Lindsey Graham’s Queer Predicament
- H E DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS NO23 hours ago
White House Mulling Over Trump Delivering an Address to the Nation on ‘Race and Unity’ After Church Photo-Op Fail: CNN