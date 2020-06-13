FOX FAIL
‘Propaganda’: Fox News added a gunman into photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone”
Legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noticed that Fox News added a man carrying a military-assault rifle into images of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) on Friday. The CHAZ is a police-free area currently occupied by protesters police violence.
Fox News featured the images on their website without any mention that they had been altered. They placed the exact same gunman in two different photos. In one, the gunman’s left arm had been weirdly cut off in a straight line from the shoulder to the elbow.
Fox claimed that the image of a shattered window in the CHAZ was taken this week, but it seems it was actually taken on May 30.
Fox News, a totally normal and respectable media outlet, digitally manipulated photos of Seattle’s “autonomous zone” by photoshopping in a gunman. https://t.co/VHHLkdr3LX pic.twitter.com/CIh3Xh6njQ
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 13, 2020
“Given how vigorously Fox News personalities have argued that men toting assault weapons in public are not inherently threatening,” Stern wrote, “it’s curious the outlet digitally inserted a man toting a gun to make the autonomous zone seem more threatening and scary.”
Fox News eventually issued the following editor’s note:
A FoxNews.com home page photo collage which originally accompanied this story included multiple scenes from Seattle’s ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ and of wreckage following recent riots. The collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced. In addition, a recent slideshow depicting scenes from Seattle mistakenly included a picture from St. Paul, Minnesota. Fox News regrets these errors.
Here are some reactions to the news of Fox’s photoshopping from Twitter:
When this is all over @foxnewsnight needs to be shut down and dismantled. They're not news, they're propaganda.
— Antifa Larry M. Retzlaff (@Greyseeker) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Editing chants to say "Kill a cop". https://t.co/RUGOAKuJ9Y
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
Flashback:
Fox – Muslim no-go zones a lie: https://t.co/7l1rIFPAKD
— LibertyIsStillALady (@still_liberty) June 13, 2020
This goes beyond the issues of ethics alone. This was a planned attempt to incite one group of people. It is propaganda in its clearest form comparable to what terrorist organizations do, no matter how terrible the photoshop is.
— Ryan Hurst (@RyanJ_Hurst) June 13, 2020
And not only is he “floating in the foreground” but he doesn’t move at all and has the very same stance and body position at both sites. @FoxNewsPhotos @foxnews this is really stupid and insulting. Fox Fake Tabloid!!!
— suspersists (@suspersists) June 13, 2020
Ive made better looking youtube thumbnails than this. Who did they hire to do this and who cleared this? Deffinately the funniest shit ive seen all day. Pretty spooky when you think about it tho.
— BeachWave Media (@BeachWave_Media) June 13, 2020
