'GIVING AID AND COMFORT'
‘Owned by Putin’: Trump Accused of ‘Literal Treason’ After Bombshell NYT Report on Russian Assassination Unit
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Friday after a bombshell New York Times report on Russia offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there,” the newspaper reported,” the newspaper reported.
“The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House’s National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said. Officials developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the officials said,” the newspaper explained. “Any involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the deaths of American troops would also be a huge escalation of Russia’s so-called hybrid war against the United States, a strategy of destabilizing adversaries through a combination of such tactics as cyberattacks, the spread of fake news and covert and deniable military operations.”
Here’s some of what people were saying about the scandal:
This the same group, Unit 29155 of Russia’s military intelligence agency, implicated in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Britain and a coup attempt in Montenegro. It has never been publicly accused of involvement in attacks on Western soldiers
— Michael Schwirtz (@mschwirtz) June 26, 2020
“Article I, Section 29, of the State Constitution is similar to Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution, limiting the legal definition of “treason” to levying war against the State or giving “aid and comfort” to the enemies of the State.”
— Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) June 26, 2020
WHO GAVE THE STAND DOWN ORDER https://t.co/ZX6usoAQL5
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) June 26, 2020
Trump is owned by Putin completely and a fucking traitor. https://t.co/wC5G6UhA4S
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) June 26, 2020
Why isn’t Trump trying to stop Russia from trying to kill U.S. soldiers? https://t.co/PCm6hTzjQI
— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 26, 2020
There’s a word for giving aid and comfort to our nation’s enemies during wartime. What was it again? Can’t put my finger on it… https://t.co/Y9tLBA0pUy
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 26, 2020
This will erode Trump’s support with military and veteran families. https://t.co/pY8pOP2I47
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 26, 2020
Donald Trump’s partners in treason plotted the killing of American troops in Afghanistan. How proud Republican voters must again be of their choices. | NYT: Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill Troops, U.S. Intelligence Says https://t.co/DTexGdyjcs
— Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) June 26, 2020
In other words, Russia declared war on the United States and NATO.
Or maybe was never at peace at any time in the last century. https://t.co/vFiu9zME4g
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) June 26, 2020
While Trump was cozying up to Putin, Russia was paying the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan https://t.co/dbKjPHLpgh
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 26, 2020
My god, the cynical deviousness of covertly paying mujahideen in Afghanistan to attack and kill your great power rivals as their military occupation unravels. Where could the Russians have even come up with *that* https://t.co/FHRoyDKpem
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 26, 2020
American soldiers dying so that Putin won’t show Donald’s pee tape.#TrumpsAmerica https://t.co/qcUZ9RS1N0
— “Tom the Dancing Bug” comic strip (@RubenBolling) June 26, 2020
