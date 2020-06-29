McEnany Refuses to Say if Trump Thinks It’s Good the South Lost the Civil War – Walks Away From ‘White Power’ Question

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is refusing to say if President Donald Trump thinks it’s good that the South lost the Civil War, and would not answer a question made as she was leaving about his “white power” tweet.

Asked by a reporter President Trump’s views on the outcome of the Civil War, McEnany would not answer the question directly, calling it “absurd.” She was happy to praise Confederate statues as “art” and “history.”

Asked if Trump believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War," McEnany doesn't directly answer but calls the question "absurd" and says, "he's proud of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/mxJJKtCwmG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020

Minutes later, after attacking The New York Times and The Washington Post, McEnany abruptly left the podium but refused to stop when a reporter asked why President Trump has yet to condemn “white power” after he tweeted a video on Sunday of his supporters screaming the phrase.