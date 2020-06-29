SO EMBARRASSING
McEnany Refuses to Say if Trump Thinks It’s Good the South Lost the Civil War – Walks Away From ‘White Power’ Question
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is refusing to say if President Donald Trump thinks it’s good that the South lost the Civil War, and would not answer a question made as she was leaving about his “white power” tweet.
Asked by a reporter President Trump’s views on the outcome of the Civil War, McEnany would not answer the question directly, calling it “absurd.” She was happy to praise Confederate statues as “art” and “history.”
Asked if Trump believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War," McEnany doesn't directly answer but calls the question "absurd" and says, "he's proud of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/mxJJKtCwmG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020
Minutes later, after attacking The New York Times and The Washington Post, McEnany abruptly left the podium but refused to stop when a reporter asked why President Trump has yet to condemn “white power” after he tweeted a video on Sunday of his supporters screaming the phrase.
McEnany responds to Q seeking clarity about whether Trump was briefed about intel indicating Russia offered bounties for US troops by attacking the Times, then abruptly ends the news conference while ignoring a shouted Q about why Trump hasn't yet "condemned 'white power'" pic.twitter.com/3xFDKqIqIv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020
