Internet Celebrates #BestPresidentEver Obama by Making Posts Honoring 44th President Trend on Trump’s Birthday
It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.
On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.
“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.
“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.
#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.
“People are expressing their appreciation for former president Barack Obama,” is number nine.
#TrumpIsUnwell comes in at number 10.
And #ObamaDayJune14th is number 11.
A few examples:
Today is Yo Day!!!! Love you #44 and miss You!!! #BestPresidentEver #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/gO3uyjKNwN
— MeShellTheBell (@MeShellTheBell1) June 14, 2020
#BestPresidentEver walks the ramp with ease and grace — and going up. #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/EtZd3KJI7V
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 14, 2020
GM everybody-
I hear it’s #ObamaDayJune14th ❤️
President Obama, a man of integrity and inspiration that believed in building bridges, not walls. #HappyBirthdayTrump pic.twitter.com/DaISEuF0ev
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) June 14, 2020
President Obama can win elections without cheating.#ObamaDay #ObamaDidEverythingBetter #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/rSRMTGRw8R
— 🌷Robyn (@rsmale) June 14, 2020
Impossible to pick just one @PeteSouza photo of my President. @BarackObama encompassed everything a leader should: strength, compassion, clarity, accountability, affability, humility.#ObamaDayJune14th #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay #BarackObamaDay #BarackObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/VOV92AW9Ft
— Dr. Lara Carlson (@DrLaraCarlson) June 14, 2020
Forever First Family #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/p4NhJMPFN7
— TV One (@tvonetv) June 14, 2020
Video Purportedly Shows White Woman Setting Wendy’s on Fire at Scene of Rayshard Brooks Killing
A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy’s.
According to media reports, the Wendy’s where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night’s protests.
KHOU reported that the Wendy’s blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.
Video shared on social media, purportedly shows a white woman contributing to the fire inside the restaurant.
“Look at white girl trying to set shit on fire,” someone narrating the video says. “Look at white girl trying to burn down a Wendy’s.”
“This wasn’t us,” he adds. “This wasn’t us.”
Watch the video below.
“Look at white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us. This wasn’t us!” #AtlantaRiot #AtlantaProtest #atlanta pic.twitter.com/S4UxjMZXtG
— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) June 14, 2020
‘Everybody Was Just Astonished’: Tenn. Republican’s Comments on Slavery Leave His Colleagues Stunned
During a discussion on a resolution to remove a statue of a Confederate general and early leader of the KKK that stands inside the Tennessee State Capitol, Rep. Jerry Sexton (R) made some comments that sparked a backlash, News 4 Nashville reports.
A Tennessee House Committee voted down the resolution on Tuesday, which suggested replacing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest with a less controversial figure. During the lead up the vote, Sexton, who argued against the resolution, said that memorials to Confederate figures should get a pass because slavery was once the norm and people simply didn’t know any better.
“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” Sexton said. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
Unsurprisingly, Sexton was met with considerable pushback from his colleagues.
“I think everybody was just astonished because it just was totally at odds with the very poignant testimony by the sponsor of the bill about how burdensome the legacy of slavery is,” Rep. Mike Stewart (D) said. “The remark is more broadly reflective of the attitude that has left that bust in place.”
“African-American people and minorities always know that it’s dormant,” Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D) said. “So it’s been here and now people are emboldened.”
Read more on the story at News 4 Nashville.
Trump Declares Dems ‘Domestic Terrorists,’ ‘Ugly Anarchists,’ ‘Antifa’ and ‘Radical Left’ – And That Was Just Today
President Donald Trump’s base is actually shrinking. Just five months away from the election he’s doing his best to lose voters rather than gain them, in the frivolous belief that a strong base, however small, will always turn out for him and win his re-election.
There’s no question Trump’s base, however small, is devoted. But a slew of polls over the past week show support dropping. Bigly. In some polls, by as much as 14 points overall.
And yet Trump is working hard to offend anyone who’s not already part of his base – even Republicans – but especially Democrats.
In the past week, as his poll numbers went down, his extreme attacks on Democrats went up.
Trump has labeled Democrats “domestic terrorists,” anarchists,” “Antifa,” “agitators,” and the “radical left.” And all that was just over the span of a few hours, today.
Some examples. (Note: not a word of anything Trump has said in these tweets is true.)
Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Anarchists just took over Seattle and the Liberal Democrat Governor just said he knows “nothing about that”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Sleepy Joe Biden refuses to leave his basement “sanctuary” and tell his Radical Left BOSSES that they are heading in the wrong direction. Tell them to get out of Seattle now. Liberal Governor @JayInslee is looking “the fool”. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Not a single Republican elected official has denounced any of these attacks.
