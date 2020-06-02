THIS IS WHAT A REAL PRESIDENT SOUNDS LIKE
Biden Destroys Trump for Teargassing Americans at DC Church: He Held Up a Bible – I Just Wish He’d Open One
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump for teargassing Americans protesting the police killing of George Floyd, while peacefully standing in D.C.’s Lafayette Park and at the famous St. John’s church. After clearing the area, Trump walked to the church for a photo-op, and held up a Bible.
Biden slammed Trump for “brandishing” the Bible and said: “I just wish he’d open it every once in awhile.”
“If he opened it he could have learned something.”
The former VP added, “In addition to the Bible, the president might also want to open the U.S. Constitution every once in awhile. If he did, he’d find a thing called the First Amendment.”
“This is a nation of values. Our freedom to speak is a cherished knowledge that lives inside of every American,” Biden declared. “We’re not going to let any president to quiet our voice.”
“They’re all called to ‘love one another, as we love ourselves.’ That’s really hard work. But it’s the work of America. Donald Trump isn’t interested in doing that work,” Biden chastised.
Biden earlier criticized the President, who “used tear gas and flash grenades in order to stage a photo-op.”
He also went after Trump for being “more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”
“For that’s what the presidency is: the duty to care,” he said. “To care for all of us. Not just those who vote for us, but all of us.”
Watch:
NEW: Joe Biden: “The president held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in a while.” https://t.co/4i1EIIHuzy pic.twitter.com/C72PUkx7rK
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2020
THIS IS WHAT A REAL PRESIDENT SOUNDS LIKE
Obamas Take Rare, Thinly-Veiled Swipe at Trump After Domestic Terror Mass Shootings: ‘Reject’ Leaders ‘Who Demonize’
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a statement in the wake of this weekend’s domestic terror mass shootings that took the lives of now 31 people. Their words are a rare and thinly-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump.
“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments,” the Obamas say in their statement, clearly launching an attack against President Trump. They added, “leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people.”
“Such language isn’t new,” they continue, “it’s been at the root of most human tragedy throughout history, here in America and around the world.”
Read their full statement:
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 5, 2019
Image: “President Barack Obama pauses during a meeting to observe a moment of silence in the Oval Office at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21, 2012, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14.”
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza via Flickr
News
As Trump Looks on, President Macron Speaks out on Nationalism.
As world leaders looked on, French President Emmanuel Macron took a moment in his speech at Armistice Day in France to speak out against the rise of nationalism.
Amongst those in attendance were US president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” Macron told the crowd. “By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what makes it great and what is essential: its moral values.”
“I know there are old demons which are coming back to the surface,” added Macron. “They are ready to wreak chaos and death. History sometimes threatens to take its sinister course once again.”
The speech is largely seen as a rebuke of Donald Trump. Trump declared himself a nationalist near the end of November.
“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We can’t have that,” Trump said at a Houston, Texas rally on the 23rd of October.
“You know, they have a word — it’s sort of became old-fashioned — it’s called a nationalist. And I say, really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, okay? I’m a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word.”
The president did not show an immediate reply, sitting quietly, often with his head down during Macron’s speech. There has not yet been a reply from the White House to Macron’s statements.
Donald Trump has been resoundingly criticized for not taking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I seriously. He skipped out of a visit to an American military cemetery outside of Paris yesterday due to a threatened rainstorm, and did not walk with other world leaders in France today.
View all of Marcon’s speech.
Image via screen capture from video source.
THIS IS WHAT A REAL PRESIDENT SOUNDS LIKE
Watch: Obama Delivers Barn Burning Speech Reminding Democrats That ‘Hope Spreads’ (Full Video)
The crowd did not stop cheering and applauding during former President Barack Obama’s barn-burning speech in Florida Friday afternoon. For more than 50 minutes President Obama reminded Democrats how an inspiring president makes them feel, and urged them to vote for Andrew Gillum for governor, and to re-elect Senator Bill Nelson.
President Obama did not mince words or hold back, and although he did not mention President Trump by name, his criticisms were clearly directed toward the current Oval Office occupant.
“Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?” Obama asked rally-goers. “When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good.”
“Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?” former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally.
“When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good.” https://t.co/knKc448r9i pic.twitter.com/2zaqg0di0Y
— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018
Obama called Trump outmatches for his lies, reminding Americans the effect they have on children.
“When truth doesn’t matter, when people can just lie with abandon, democracy can’t work,” former Pres. Obama says.
“And that’s what’s happening at the highest levels…And the only check on that behavior is you and your vote.” https://t.co/GJUVapOgzo pic.twitter.com/xvZbkrFXAp
— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018
And he mocked Trump for sending troops to the border over the holidays in a “stunt” before the midterm elections.
President Obama:
In 2010, Republicans said death panels would get you.
In 2014, they said it was Ebola.
In 2016, they said it was Hillary’s emails.
Now in 2018, they’re blaming a bunch of poor refugees 1,000 miles away.
It’s another political stunt.pic.twitter.com/3ponAVMImo
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 2, 2018
Here’s the full video. Notice the grace with which Obama handled a few hecklers at the beginning of his speech.
LIVE: Former Pres. Barack Obama campaigns for Democrats in Florida. https://t.co/nW7BMa9A0h
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 2, 2018
