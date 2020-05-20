News
White House: Trump Tweet on ‘Illegal’ Ballots Just an ‘Alert’ for Mnuchin So Reporter Should Praise President
President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing two vital swing states – Nevada and Michigan – of acting “illegally” by making it easier for their residents to vote by mail during the pandemic were just “alerts” meant just for the eyes of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
At least, that’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters just hours after Trump threatened to withhold congressionally-approved federal funds from the two states.
“What does the President believe is ‘illegal’ about the Secretary of State of Michigan sending out absentee ballot applications and what federal funding is he considering withholding from the State of Michigan as a result?” one reporter asked.
“So you know I won’t get into exactly what the funding considerations are, I would note that his tweets are meant to alert Secretary Mnuchin and Mr. Vought, the head of OMB, ah, his concerns with trillions of dollars going to these states and noted concerns about a lot of fraud that is potentially at play when you have mass mail-in voting,” McEnany said, clearly reading from a pre-written statement.
“His tweets were meant to alert Sec. Mnuchin” — this is one of the most ludicrous answers I’ve ever heard and as you can see her answer was pre-written pic.twitter.com/lL3TDifoyh
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 20, 2020
There are not “trillions” of federal funds going to Nevada and Michigan.
When a reporter followed up, McEnany blasted him.
“If he wanted to flag to him his concerns about Michigan why didn’t he just tell him instead of sending a tweet?” another reporter asked.
“The President believes in unprecedented transparency and I’m sure you as a journalist are very eager and excited when you learn about the President’s decision-making process in real time, whether that’s on Twitter or here up at the podium,” she snarled.
She didn’t stop there.
Pressed again, McEnany scolded the reporter, saying he should be praising the President.
“This is a transparent President and I think that’s something you should be lauding rather than questioning as to why he decided to tweet this.”
"Why didn't he just tell him instead of sending a tweet?" You will not believe her answer. pic.twitter.com/2m0OWnQ2RW
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 20, 2020
It’s not the first time McEnany has insisted Americans should be reacting in a way that supports Trump.
Just last week she said Americans “should be celebrating” that President Trump and Vice President Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that had at that point killed over 85,000 Americans. (The death toll now is nearly 95,000.)
It’s unclear why the President, according to his press secretary, thinks those tweets are seen only by Mnuchin and Vought, especially when he deleted the tweet twice over spelling and accuracy issues, then posted it again, still falsely accusing the state of acting illegally.
'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'
Trump’s top re-election advisor compares gays to child & animal rapists, supports criminalizing homosexuality
Jenna Ellis, a top adviser for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, apparently thinks same-sex marriage is comparable to bestiality and pedophilia. She also supports criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual encounters.
When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages nationwide, Ellis told the Apologetics.com’s radio show in May 2016, “It’s setting the stage for polyamory, bestiality and eventually pedophilia…. We are saying any sexual urge is valid. So pedophilia, why is that any different than any other form of love? Love is love, right?”
Right-wing conservatives have long linked the LGBTQ movement to people who sexually prey on children, a connection that empowers others to exclude, harass, attack, and even kill queer people under the guise of “protecting kids.”
In her 2015 book, The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution, Ellis wrote that she disagrees with the 2003 U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidating anti-gay sodomy laws nationwide. While such laws theoretically criminalized oral and anal sex for all adults, police and state governments mostly used them as justifications for criminalizing private same-sex sexual encounters between consenting adults.
She said the 2003 ruling “ignored the immorality of homosexuality” and”set the groundwork for open celebration of homosexuality and all kinds of deviant sexual behavior with any coupling or grouping.”
In short, Ellis was okay with arresting and throwing gay adults in prison for having consensual sex behind closed doors.
Ellis is also an attorney who worked as the director of public policy for the James Dobson Family Institute. Dobson is a longtime anti-LGBTQ evangelical bigot. However, her views as Trump’s re-election advisor might find welcome among the approximately 81% of Evangelical voters who supported Trump in the 2016 election. Evangelicals remain the religious denomination most opposed to LGBTQ equality.
News
Texas Has Highest One-Day Death Toll 2 Weeks After Re-Opening – Gyms Set to Open as Gov. Says COVID-19 ‘Leveling Off’
Texas health officials on Thursday reported both the state’s highest one-day coronavirus death toll, and the state’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Those devastating results come two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state to re-open on May 1.
Despite a steady upward trajectory Gov. Abbott says the rate of COVID-19 cases is “leveling off” and hinted other business might be allowed to re-open soon. He is allowing gyms to re-open Monday.
“The new cases Thursday marked the seventh day in a row that Texas saw more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, bringing the total number of known cases to 43,851,” the Statesman reports. The governor has increased testing, which accounts for some of the increase in new cases – but not the increase in deaths.
“On May 1, the governor allowed restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls in most counties to reopen with 25% occupancy. As of last week, barber shops and salons could reopen with distancing and hygiene requirements,” the Statesman adds.
Abbott had admitted in a private call with lawmakers that re-opening the state “will lead to an increase and spread.”
On Thursday the Texas Republican governor eschewed the record-breaking death toll and number of cases.
“Well, I’ve got to tell you—remember some of the early models that predicted these dire outcomes for the state of Texas?” Abbott asked a KBTX reporter, saying the projections “just never panned out.”
“So what we look at is the real data about what’s taking place, and here’s the fact: the fact is that the growth rate of COVID-19 in the state of Texas is leveling off.” That’s false when it comes to new cases.
Abbott has chosen to use COVID-19 hospitalizations as the metric that “really matters,” but under his watch Texas has repeatedly been the state with the most uninsured residents. The uninsured are far less likely to be hospitalized.
Abbott also said that for Texas bars and daycare centers he is “looking forward to making an announcement on Monday.”
News
Trump Loses Bid to Toss Out Emoluments Case
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has just rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to have an emoluments clause case thrown out.
The court ruled 9-6 against the President and in favor of Attorneys General from Maryland and Washington, D.C.
The ruling keeps the case alive, allowing it to continue.
Now: US appeals court keeps ’emoluments’ case alive against Trump //// ‘Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability
to grant the extraordinary relief the President seeks’ https://t.co/sFvQKfDYN4 pic.twitter.com/YCfbhThoJf
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 14, 2020
The ruling is here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
