Trump White House Quickly Distances Itself From CDC Projection of Near Doubling of Deaths by June 1

The Trump White House is again following President Donald Trump’s game plan of taking zero responsibility and total credit at the same time.

On Monday the White House moved quickly to distance itself from a devastating CDC document projecting what The New York Times calls a “near doubling” of coronavirus deaths, to 3000 daily, starting June 1. It also moved to place all responsibility for reopening on state governors, which it has been greatly pressuring, in case public opinion gets even worse.

According to the CDC’s projections, were they to remain at June 1 projected levels, about 90,000 people in the U.S would die of the coronavirus next month alone. Currently there have been a total of about 68,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. since February.

Not only is the White House saying it has nothing to do with the secret CDC document projecting 3000 daily coronavirus deaths but it is acting as if the CDC is not even under its auspices.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to reporters. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed. The President’s phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with. The health of the American people remains President Trump’s top priority and that will continue as we monitor the efforts by states to ease restrictions.”

Notice the White House refers to “efforts by states to ease restrictions” despite President Trump at one point going as far as saying he – and not the governors – had total authority to re-open the states. Trump also infamously tweeted to his followers to “liberate” three Democratic states under coronavirus stay-at-home policies. And he has repeatedly stated, including on Twitter, that “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

That CDC projection also says new coronavirus cases are expected to skyrocket, increasing nearly ten-fold, to 200,000 per day, up from 25,000 each day.