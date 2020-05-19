PANDEMIC PIZZA?
Trump Plan to Dine With GOP Senators Sparks Hilarious Responses to Memo Announcing ‘Buffet Will Open Early’
President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill for a luncheon with Republican Senators. While it’s not listed on his official calendar, reporters found one element of the unscheduled get together even more surprising: lunch will feature a buffet.
The notice that went out to Senate Republican offices about the lunch with Trump notes that the “buffet will open early at noon.”
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 19, 2020
Many noted in a pandemic a buffet is a sure way to spread the deadly coronavirus.
It’s unclear if the President is feeling especially invulnerable after revealing Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he suggests he believes protects against COVID-19 despite zero evidence.
OMG buffet? Have they not seen that germy black light video. 🤢
— Krock19 (@Krock192) May 19, 2020
Come for the lack of social distancing, stay for the exposure to asymptomatic carriers of covid-19.
— Wesley Rizal (@wrizal) May 19, 2020
Senate GOP Luncheon — Buffet Menu
‘King of Ventilator’ Kale Salad
Remdesivir Roasted Beets
Salmon w/ Hydroxychloroquine Horseradish Sauce
Reopen Roasted Rosemary Chicken
Mask-Free Filet Mignon
What Have You Got To Lose Wild Rice
Lockdown Layer Cake
No Joe Coffees & Teas https://t.co/55PzOOPFK5
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) May 19, 2020
https://t.co/3USXO0Fnxr https://t.co/clfAqs7uNm
— Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) May 19, 2020
“Get rid of that sneeze guard, this is America…
— verygrand (@verygrand) May 19, 2020
There’s a bucket of blister packs of hydrochloroquine next to the soft serve.
— Jeremy Chao (@jmchao) May 19, 2020
Just wait until after the Rep. Senate buffet this noon…
— Chrissy (@ChrissyLincoln) May 19, 2020
Covid buffet https://t.co/5hWQ1HRX0Q
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 19, 2020
Buffet test of loyalty?
— Lindalou (@Linda81359) May 19, 2020
Buffet. With a group of men whose median age is 102. In a pandemic. You do you, guys. https://t.co/ykEjpp5tHA
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) May 19, 2020
