Trump Plan to Dine With GOP Senators Sparks Hilarious Responses to Memo Announcing ‘Buffet Will Open Early’

President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill for a luncheon with Republican Senators. While it’s not listed on his official calendar, reporters found one element of the unscheduled get together even more surprising: lunch will feature a buffet.

Many noted in a pandemic a buffet is a sure way to spread the deadly coronavirus.

It’s unclear if the President is feeling especially invulnerable after revealing Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug he suggests he believes protects against COVID-19 despite zero evidence.

 

