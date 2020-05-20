CODE WORD: 'BURISMA'
Republicans Kick Off Hunter Biden Investigation – Vote to Subpoena Dem Firm That Says It’s Complied With Every Request
Senate Republicans on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee officially kicked off their investigation in to Hunter Biden, the son of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, with a vote to subpoena a Democratic lobbying firm, Blue Star Strategies.
“The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the subpoena on a party-line vote, more than two months after its chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), first indicated he planned to seek the documents concerning Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma,” The Washington Post reports.
But Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reports Blue Star sent a letter in response to the Committee’s Chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
The letter details, step by step, how Blue Star has cooperated with every request Senate Republicans have made.
It also says that not only have they “provided the information requested,” but “offered, if helpful, to be interviewed by the Committee.”
Happening now: Senate Homeland Security Committee meets to vote on a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies, a Democratic PR firm, as part of the Republican-led investigation targeting Hunter Biden.
And NEW … Blue Star just sent this letter to Sen. Johnson. pic.twitter.com/1BbY53K0pR
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 20, 2020
“At a time when Americans need us to work together, this extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart,” Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-MI) said, as Desiderio reports at Politico. “This is not a serious bipartisan investigation in the tradition of this committee. And I do not believe we should be going down this dangerous road.”
The Washington Post adds, “no evidence has emerged to suggest that Joe Biden acted” as Vice President “to benefit his son.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who sits on the Committee, blasted its Chairman:
I'm heading into the Homeland Security Committee hearing to speak out against @SenRonJohnson holding a politically motivated subpoena vote during a pandemic. We oversee critical government agencies that need oversight right now. We won't stand for this. https://t.co/0NOsId1HNn
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 20, 2020
