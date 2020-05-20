DO NO HARM?
‘Pro-Trump Doctors’ Will Push for End of Coronavirus Restrictions in Plan Revealed in Audio Recording: Report
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Republicans are hiring “pro-Trump doctors” to advocate against stay-at-home restrictions and urge a swift reopening of state economies.
The plan was discussed on a May conference call between the Trump campaign and GOP political operatives, audio of which was obtained by the Associated Press.
“Anybody who joins one of our coalitions is vetted,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in response to the report. “And so quite obviously, all of our coalitions espouse policies and say things that are, of course, exactly simpatico with what the president believes. … The president has been outspoken about the fact that he wants to get the country back open as soon as possible.”
“President Trump has repeatedly used doctors to legitimize his credentials and policies,” said the Axios report. “The president’s physician Sean Conley on Monday released a letter backing Trump’s decision to begin taking hydroxchloroquine, but did not explicitly say whether he actually prescribed Trump the drug. Trump has been pushing for the U.S. to reopen after months of distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, going against the advice of some medical professionals, including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.”
