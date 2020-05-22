Connect with us

TRUMP THINKS IT'S FRAUD IF THE DEMOCRAT WINS

‘No History of Fraud at All’: Top Fox News Anchor Destroys Trump’s Vote by Mail Fear Mongering

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s recent claims that there is extensive voter fraud associated with vote by mail. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic some states are moving to allow anyone who does not want to go to the polls to request a ballot to vote by mail.

“I’ve done some deep dive in it,” Wallace told Fox News’ Ed Henry. “There really is no record of massive fraud, or even serious fraud, from mail-in voting. It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states. There’s no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in-person voting tends to favor one party over another – if anything, it tends to favor Republicans,” Wallace noted.

“The people – now we’re talking about outside a pandemic – historically who tended to vote most often by mail are elderly people.”

Trump on Wednesday lied about fraud with voting by mail.

“If people mail in ballots there’s a lot of illegality they send in ballots that they harvest ballots you know all about harvesting and  they do lots of bad things, ah, ideally people go out and they vote,” Trump said. “Now, if you need a mail-in ballot if you need a specific, like, for example, I’m in the White House and I have to send the ballot to Florida, that makes sense.”

Trump went on to applaud a California race in a district that heavily relies on mail in voting, because the Republican candidate won.

Wallace did warn about “ballot harvesting,” where someone collects ballots for voters and may not send them in, or selectively sends them in, in an attempt to favor one candidate over another.

Wallace even mentioned that happened in North Carolina, by a Republican operative, in a race where First Lady Karen Pence had actively campaigned for the GOP candidate.

“When people get their ballots and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all,” Wallace concluded, destroying President Trump’s false claims.

