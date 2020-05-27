RIP
Larry Kramer, Author, Activist, ACT UP Founder Dead at 84
Larry Kramer, the playwright, AIDS activist, author, public health advocate, and LGBTQ activist who founded GMHC (Gay Men’s Health Crisis) and later ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), is dead at 84.
The New York Times reports Kramer’s husband, David Webster, said he died of pneumonia.
Kramer was known as an outspoken activist who wielded hyperbole like a sword.
“One of America’s most valuable troublemakers,” Susan Sontag called him.
Even some of the officials Mr. Kramer accused of “murder” and “genocide” recognized that his outbursts were part of a strategy to shock the country into dealing with AIDS as a public-health emergency.
Kramer targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci, who today is seen as one of the few, if not only, federal government officials who will tell the American people some of the truth about the coronavirus pandemic.
The infectious-disease expect Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was one who got the message — after Mr. Kramer wrote an open letter published in The San Francisco Examiner in 1988 calling him a killer and “an incompetent idiot.”
“Once you got past the rhetoric,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview for this obituary, “you found that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense, and that he had a heart of gold.”
Among his works is “The Normal Heart,” an autobiographical play first produced Off-Broadway in 1985, and again in 2004. It was revived for Broadway in 2011.
Read the Times’ full obituary here.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Right-Wing Militia Spokeswoman Defends Lynching of KY Governor in Effigy: Protesting ‘Is Not the Answer Any Longer’
- News2 days ago
Video Catches Woman in Central Park Falsely Reporting ‘An African-American Man Threatening My Life’
- OF COURSE HE WOULD2 days ago
Lawmakers Discussing Possibility ‘Freaked Out’ Trump Won’t Accept Election Loss
- GRIFTER IN CHIEF2 days ago
‘More Grifting’: Internet Says ‘Scam Artist’ Trump Will Try to Move GOP Convention to One of His Own Resorts
- COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF COULDN'T CARE LESS2 days ago
Trump Threatens to Pull GOP Convention Out of NC as First Tweet on Solemn Holiday – Then Says ‘Happy Memorial Day!’
- News1 day ago
Deceased Scarborough Staffer’s Husband Pens Heartbreaking Letter Sharing Pain Trump Has Caused With Incendiary Tweets
- RACISM1 day ago
‘Not Going to Participate’: Black Man Accused of ‘Threatening My Life’ by White Woman Says He Refused to Be Intimidated
- WHEN YOU'VE LOST RUPERT18 hours ago
‘Ugly Even for Him’: Scathing Wall Street Journal Editorial Rails Against Trump for ‘Debasing His Office’