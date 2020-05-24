News
GOP Sees President’s ‘Re-Election Less Certain’ Now That Voters Have Seen the Real Trump: Report
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump, who had hoped to run a campaign on a strong economy before his botching of the coronavirus pandemic led to almost 40 million job losses, is now looking at running a campaign similar to 2016 that was described as “disruptive.”
The Post notes, “Trump’s moves in recent days make clear that the president has decided to revive the disruptive themes of his 2016 bid, aimed at branding his opponent as a corrupt member of the Washington establishment and himself as an insurgent problem-solver. It’s a message that often has seemed incongruent with the present reality as Trump leads the federal government’s response to the worst crisis in a generation,” however, “Trump’s reluctance to recalibrate his political tactics even as the country faces twin health and economic crises could be the gamble that determines his fate in an election less than six months away, according to campaign officials, strategists and pollsters on both sides of the aisle. The approach also stands as a test of whether running again as a disrupter can work in a time of already profound disruption.”
The problem for Trump this go-around is that the public has watched his performance over the past three and a half years, and what was sold in 2016, may not work this time.
“[Joe Biden pollster John] Anzalone pointed to public polling indicating that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus has cost him significantly with voters, who give the president low marks for his stewardship. Biden has gained ground with suburban voters, independent voters and senior citizens, groups that had previously leaned toward Trump but have drifted away during his presidency, Anzalone said,” the Post reports.
The report notes that the pollster explained that, “… some voters who cast their ballot for a ‘hypothetical Trump’ in 2016 have been disappointed with the real version and will be prime targets for Biden in the coming months. He pointed to senior voters, who have had some of the most dramatic swings away from Trump toward Biden in recent polls.”
“It’s different than voting on the hypothetical Trump — someone who’s going disrupt things and be a change agent,” he elaborated. “That hasn’t gone very well for him, and it is perceived by voters that it hasn’t gone very well for him.”
Republican insiders agree, saying Trump faces an uphill battle as the November election nears.
“Some Republicans acknowledge that the political landscape has changed since 2016, making Trump’s pathway to reelection less certain,” the Post notes. “Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said Trump’s support is stronger with rural voters than it was in 2016, but ‘we’ve still got work to do in suburban parts of the state.’”
Also hindering the President’s 2020 re-election bid is his inability to hold his widely-covered MAGA rallies.
“The campaign has not had discussions with the state party about having rallies in Wisconsin, Jefferson said, a sign that such events might be a ways off. He said the prospect of not having rallies would be ‘disappointing’ but pointed to the effort by Trump’s team to mount a virtual campaign,” the Post reports. “Some Trump advisers have begun to prepare for the prospect that rallies may not be able to return until just weeks before the election. That level of uncertainty has permeated some of the comments of allies who still favor Trump to win but now acknowledge the unprecedented challenge he faces in vying for a second term at a time of public disruption and hardship.”
You can read more here.
News
After Declaring Churches ‘Essential’ and Ordering States to Let Them Reopen Trump Spends Sunday at His Golf Club
Despite having no constitutional authority to do so President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the nation’s governors to allow churches and all houses of worship to reopen “right away.” He threatened to “override” any governor who did not. To support his actions he declared churches “essential.”
On Sunday President Trump headed to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to press pool reports.
About 100,000 people in America have died from the coronavirus.
Sunday’s golf outing follows Trump spending several hours on the links on Saturday, the first time he’s golfed in 76 days.
Scenes from the president’s return to golf for the first time in 76 days. Coverage using long lens with the president and security aware of the camera. Watch here. pic.twitter.com/KjeRbkyyDu
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020
Several protesters on Sunday stood outside the entrance to Trump’s club resort.
“I care do you, 100,000 dead,” one protestor’s sign read.
Related: Trump Demanded Churches Re-Open After Polls Found ‘Staggering Decline’ in Support From Christian Conservatives: Report
News
Trump’s Override Threat Immediately Gets Shrugged Off by Rhode Island’s Governor: No ‘Executive Fiat’
During a press conference this Friday, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo was asked about recent comments from President Trump where he announced the CDC declared houses of worship essential and ordered governors to open them, threatening to “override” them if they don’t.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in law school but I don’t know of any executive fiat that he would have to overrule a particular governor, so I’ll have to look into that,” Raimondo said.
Watch:
News
Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Sick’ at White House Campaign-Style Rally With Bikers Who Came to Honor Vets, POWs and MIAs
They came to Washington, D.C. for “Rolling To Remember,” their annual motorcycle run to honor and raise awareness for America’s veterans, U.S. prisoners of war, and service members still missing in action. President Donald Trump invited them for a pre-Memorial Day visit but instead he held a campaign-style rally and bashed the Speaker of the House and his presidential predecessor while standing on the Truman Balcony of the White House.
“Everybody thought Nancy Pelosi a month later was in Chinatown in San Francisco, she’s dancing in the streets of Chinatown trying to say, ‘It’s OK to come to the United States, it’s fine, it’s wonderful, come on it, bring your infection with you,'” Trump told the bikers, whose events are organized by AMVETS.
“Then she said, ‘He should have done it earlier,’ about me,” the President, pointing to himself, added. “And she’s dancing a month later.” He appeared to be talking about his order blocking travel from Chinas, which allowed over 40,000 travelers from China to enter the U.S. despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“These people are sick,” Trump added.
“These people are sick. Anyway … ” — Trump’s Memorial Day speech has now devolved into lies about Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/K0ET6wBfQx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020
The President also told the bikers that Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump, “saved thousands of lives, tens of thousands of lives.” Fauci never said that, and Trump did not save thousands or tens of thousands of lives, The opposite is actually true.
Dr Fauci never said this pic.twitter.com/cJRqFUmT6l
Trump also falsely claimed when he took office “our military was depleted,” and blamed former President Barack Obama for not having provided him with coronavirus tests. The novel coronavirus did not exist until nearly three years into Trump’s presidency.
