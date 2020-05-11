News
‘Don’t Ask Me Ask China’: Trump Gets Angry and Storms Off After Reporter Asks Why He Sees Testing as a ‘Global Competition’
President Donald Trump resumed holding an afternoon coronavirus press conference on Monday, but ended it after a reporter asked why he sees testing as a global competition if Americans are still dying. Trump grew immediately agitated, told her to “ask China,” and ended the press conference after skipping over another reporter.
“Why does that matter?” a CBS News reporter asked, referring to coronavirus testing. “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”
“Well they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump replied, irritated, stressing “China.”
“Don’t ask me, ask China that question.”
The President then tried to take a question from another reporter, but the reporter Weijia Jiang, who describes herself as a “Chinese born West Virginian,” pressed on.
“Sir, why are you saying that to me? Specifically?” she asked.
“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question.”
Trump then called on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. As she approached the mic, Trump waved her off, and chose another reporter.
Collins, fighting to ask her question, said, “But you pointed to me.”
“Next, next please,” Trump said.
“OK. Ladies and gentlemen,” Trump announced. “Thank you very much. Appreciate it.”
Then the President, with a grimace on his face, turned around and stormed off.
After getting into an argument with CBS’ Weijia Jiang over what he called a “nasty question”, Trump abruptly ends the press conference and refuses to answer a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins (who he called on) pic.twitter.com/yAQdfMcirF
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 11, 2020
‘One of the Stupidest Things I’ve Ever Heard’: Morning Joe Wallops Trump’s Latest Response to COVID-19 in the White House
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped the Trump administration’s “celebration of stupidity” as the coronavirus spreads inside the White House.
At least three individuals who work in the West Wing have tested positive for the virus, and the “Morning Joe” host was astonished that President Donald Trump still insisted on going without a mask and ignoring social distancing guidelines.
“The president is worried about the optics,” Scarborough said. “The pandemic doesn’t care about the optics. The president also — you talk about the death of expertise, this is just the sell celebration of stupidity, when the president of the United States talks about the vice president’s press person getting COVID-19, and then saying, ‘See, I told you tests don’t matter, even with all these tests, she still got it.’ I mean, one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.”
“If they weren’t taking tests inside the White House, we’d probably find out next week that, well, you know, probably a huge number of people inside the White House got it,” Scarborough added. “Instead, there was testing — obviously, tracing, isolation, treatment — the sort of things that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci says we want to have nationwide, but we don’t because of Donald Trump’s failures. Now the president himself, somehow, talking about this strict regimen inside the White House, that found somebody immediately and sent them home. The strict regimen inside the White House somehow being a failure, proving we don’t need testing nationwide. Explain that for me, if you will.”
Scarborough didn’t understand why congressional Republicans continued to watch the president bungle the response as their Senate majority swirled down the drain.
“This is a crisis,” he said. “Yeah, again, we’re not talking about Robert Mueller. If you’re fine with obstruction of justice from a president, good on ya — you’ll pay for it at the polls. You already have in ’18, you’ll pay at the polls in ’20, as well. That’s fine. If you’re fine with what the president did with the Ukraine call, good on ya. You’re the one that’s going to pay at the polls in ’20, just like so many Republicans paid.”
“But we’re talking, in this case, this is a pandemic, the worst health care crisis in a century,” Scarborough continued. “This is the worst national crisis we’ve faced since World War II. You’re sitting on your hands while the president of the United States continues to act recklessly from the beginning.”
The death toll has passed 80,000, and the administration seemed no more prepared to handle the crisis than they were four months ago.
“His magical thinking continued with drugs that now we find out are unsafe,” Scarborough said. “He was shoving those drugs on the American people, shoving those drugs on people in his administration, shoving those drugs on patients at VA system. The magical thinking continued with injecting disinfectants into bodies, trying to get his body doctors to seriously look at that, as well as shoving lights into people. Republicans, you know this is not right. You know he is not well.”
11 Secret Service Agents Are Currently Testing Positive for Coronavirus – Dozens More Self-Quarantining: Report
Nearly one dozen members of the U.S. Secret Service have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Yahoo News, which reviewed Department of Homeland Security documents.
Eleven Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The news comes on the same day that the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, and just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet also tested positive.
Yahoo News notes that “along with the 11 active cases there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining.”
It is not know which, if any, are engaged in protecting the President or Vice President.
Yahoo News earlier this week reported “there are regularly held large events with unmasked attendees in close quarters at the White House — including inside the Oval Office, which is the president’s inner sanctum. Many Secret Service employees on the White House grounds are among those who are not wearing masks.”
White House policy on Thursday was updated to have President Trump tested daily for coronavirus, and for anyone coming in close contact with him to wear a mask.
Secret Service agents can also be detailed to protect the First Family and Second Family, former presidents, presidential candidates, visiting foreign heads of state, all foreign diplomatic missions in D.C., the Treasury Dept., and other assignments.
Image by Matt Popovich via Flickr
Top White House Officials Buried Guidance on Safely Re-Opening Then Falsely Claimed CDC Had Not Approved It: Report
Officials at the very top of the Trump administration buried CDC guidance designed to help stores, restaurants, schools, churches, and even mass transit re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, then falsely claimed it had not been approved by the CDC after being caught by reporters who were sent the documents.
The Associated Press reports it obtained internal government emails proving “the highest levels of the White House” buried the CDC’s guidance, but later “ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval” after the AP reported on its existence.
“The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation,” the AP reveals.
When confronted by reporters asking why the White House would not want to help business owners, faith leaders, and local governments re-open safely, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the report had not been cleared by CDC Director Robert Redfield.
That was false, according to the AP.
The guidance had been shared with “President Donald Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, top adviser Kellyanne Conway and Joseph Grogan, assistant to the president for domestic policy. Also included were Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other task force members.”
Emails show repeated attempts by top CDC officials desperately trying to get White House approval to post the much-needed guidance online as quickly as possible, to no avail.
Ultimately, Robert McGowan, the CDC chief of staff, frustrated with the White House burying the guidance, told his staff it would would never “see the light of day.”
Read the AP’s full report here.
