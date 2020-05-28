FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
Barr Blasts Social Media’s ‘Bait and Switch’ and ‘Censorship’ as Trump Suggests He’d Shut Down Twitter
Attorney General Bill Barr Thursday afternoon blasted tech giants and social media companies for engaging in a “bait and switch” and “censorship” as President Donald Trump signed his anti-social media executive order. The executive order comes just days after Twitter appended a “get the facts” label on two of the President’s tweets. Those tweets were part of his ongoing voter suppression campaign and were mostly if not totally false.
The executive order is likely to come under tremendous scrutiny and may see a lawsuit, as the President even suggested.
“I have so much influence over Twitter,” Trump declared, saying, “if Twitter were not honorable I think you shut it down as far as I’m concerned.”
Trump said he would consult with attorneys before taking such action, but he also said hem was contemplating setting up another social media platform.
Twitter is a private company and the President does not have the power to shut it down.
JUST IN: Pres. Trump discusses executive order targeting social media companies. He singled out Twitter, which added fact checks to two of his tweets on mail-in ballots this week.

The order could prove toothless and face legal challenge, experts say.
https://t.co/JvAPyugcZ6
— ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020
Full event:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Draft of Trump Executive Order Would Have Barr and White House Collect Information on Social Media Users: Reports
A draft of President Donald Trump’s social media executive order shows it would create disturbing structures that could allow the President of the United States to personally target social media companies he feels are taking action against his supporters, enable his supporters to report that action directly to the White House, and empower the Attorney General of the United States to collect publicly available “watch-lists” of social media users that monitor not only their online activities but their offline activities as well.
The draft is not final, but both the speed with which it will be signed and reports show it likely has not gone through interagency review, as CNN’s Brian Fung, who calls it “hastily conceived,” notes.
NEW: The White House did not consult the FCC on a forthcoming executive order pertaining to social media companies, according to a person briefed on the matter.
This suggests the draft order has not gone through the normal interagency review process.
— Brian Fung (@b_fung) May 27, 2020
Reuters has confirmed a draft of the executive order, which President Trump has promised he will sign today. They report it “requires the Attorney General to establish a working group including state attorneys general that will examine the enforcement of state laws that prohibit online platforms from engaging in unfair and deceptive acts.”
The order directs the White House Office of Digital Strategy to turn back on the White House Tech Bias Reporting Tool, which the Trump administration created in 2019. It is currently dormant. The tool would be used to collect complaints of what social media users feel is online censorship by tech companies. Those complaints would be submitted by the White House to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.
The White House Office of Digital Strategy was not designed for that purpose. It was created for the sole purpose of crafting and promoting the President’s agenda online, not for acting as a conduit to enable spying. The Office of Digital Strategy is headed by a former Heritage Foundation employee.
Reuters also reports Barr is to create “working group” that “will also monitor or create watch-lists of users based on their interactions with content or other users.” That reporting appears to be inaccurate, based on NCRM’s reading, and reporting by other outlets.
NBC News technology correspondent Jacob Ward reports the draft “directs the White House Office of Digital Strategy to collect publicly available information regarding ‘watch-lists’ of users based on their interaction with content or users’ and ‘monitoring users based on their activity off the platform.'”
An ABC News report appears to confirm that reading.
But Barr would be directed to create the group, which would include hand-picked state attorneys general.
The mere existence of any such lists, whether or not they are created by Barr or identified by the DOJ, can easily be politicized.
Stanford Cyber Policy Center’s Platform Regulation Director says this is a copy of the draft. She has annotated it as well:
To aid in this endeavor, here is my color coded and annotated copy of the Executive Order in CDA 230 and platforms.
— Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) May 28, 2020
Trump White House Sends Formal Threat to John Bolton — and Warns Him Not to Publish His Book: CNN
CNN is reporting that the Trump White House has sent a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton aimed at blocking the publication of his upcoming tell-all book about his time working for the president.
The threat against Bolton marks an escalation for the Trump White House, which has resisted allowing Bolton to testify in the president’s Senate impeachment trial. The president himself attacked Bolton in a tweet on Wednesday morning, and claimed that he fired him as national security adviser because he wanted to start “World War Six.”
It is unclear how successful this ploy will be, however, as the president in 2018 unsuccessfully sued to stop the publication of Michael Wolff’s insider book “Fire and Fury,” which contained multiple embarrassing revelations about the Trump White House.
EARLIER:
Trump Tries to Discredit John Bolton in Twitter Tantrum, Gets Destroyed: ‘You Should Fire the Moron Who Hired’ Him
‘Nothing Was Ever Said to John Bolton’: Trump Lays Groundwork as GOP Preps False ‘Executive Privilege’ Claims
George Conway and Neal Katyal Lay Down the Law to Mitch McConnell — and Show Why John Bolton Must Testify
Florida Taxpayers Spend $129 Million to Pay for the Anti-LGBTQ Education of Thousands of Students in Schools That Ban Homosexuality
The concept of separation of church and state seems to be all but dead in the state of Florida. Anti-LGBTQ religious activists have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams, convincing lawmakers that the taxpayers should foot the bill for nearly any school parents want to send their children – including private Christian and other religious schools that promote anti-LGBTQ hate.
Taxpayers are literally paying to teach children of all ages that being LGBTQ is a sin.
The Orlando Sentinel has just published a deep dive into just how extensive the push for school vouchers has become in the Sunshine State, and it’s disturbing.
Here’s how their reporting begins:
In the shadow of a nearly 200-foot cross, Central Florida Christian Academy enrolls students who live by the Bible’s commands and abstain from “sexual immorality” — meaning gay children aren’t welcome on the state-supported campus in west Orange County.
Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater denies admission to students if they, or someone in their home, are practicing a “homosexual lifestyle or alternative gender identity” or “promoting such practices.”
Wade Christian School in Melbourne keeps an “expulsion list,” with a “homosexual act” among the offenses, alongside bringing weapons to campus, distributing drugs and striking a staff member.
Now for some hard numbers.
Florida taxpayers last year foot the bill for 20,800 students to attend one of at least 156 private, faith-based schools that are overtly anti-LGBTQ. The bill came to over $129 million.
One school, Calvary Christian Academy in Broward County, received over $4 million in taxpayer funds, to teach nearly 600 students. The Sentinel details some of Calvary’s polices:
Students must “abstain from sexual immorality, such as: the use of pornography, inappropriate touching, premarital sex, homosexual behavior, adultery, and all other sexual relations outside the bonds of marriage.” It also says “acceptable sexual behavior is exclusively reserved to occur within the confines of a monogamous marriage union of a consenting man and woman” and that “Any other attitude towards or form of marriage, parenting or sexual behavior is in fundamental conflict with our sincerely held religious beliefs; making these practices something we are unable to support or facilitate in any manner in good conscience.”
Trinity Christian Academy in Duval County received nearly $3.9 million from Florida taxpayers to teach 614 students that “Homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, trans-sexuality are in opposition” to school’s beliefs. “As such, the student would be required to withdraw.”
One education expert spoke to the Orlando Sentinel, denouncing Florida’s policies.
“All students should be welcome at a K-12 school, especially those schools that receive public money,” said Suzanne Eckes, a professor in educational leadership and policy studies at Indiana University who has studied school voucher programs. “I think the big question is, ‘Hey citizens of the state of Florida … Do you want your taxpayer money used in this way?”
NCRM previously reported that U.S. taxpayers are doling out $1 billion a year to fund private, anti-science Christian grade school educations. Several years ago we also reported that America spends $71 billion annually subsidizing tax-exempt religion.
Image by abcdz2000 via Flickr and a CC license
