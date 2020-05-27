DESPERATION 2020
2016 Trump Campaign Officials Warn He’s ‘Slipping Badly’ in Multiple Swing States
Two men who worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign have warned the president that his position in swing states is significantly deteriorating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politico reports that former Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie delivered a face-to-face warning to the president that he was “slipping badly” in several key states, including must-win battlegrounds such as Florida and Arizona.
“Bossie and Lewandowski, who served as top aides on Trump’s 2016 effort, complained to the president about his political operation,” the publication writes. “Trump’s campaign team, in response decided to rush their Arizona and Florida representatives onto airplanes for a Thursday meeting with the president.”
The Trump loyalists’ warnings about his standing in swing states comes as other Trump allies are expressing frustration that none of the campaign’s attacks on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are putting a dent in his polling lead.
“Listen, the American voters remember Biden as the happy grandfather during the Obama presidency,” a former Trump 2016 campaign official explained to Politico about the difficulty in bringing Biden down. “The more you can do to imprint a damaging impression of Biden heading into the fall, the better off the Trump campaign will be.”
