Watch: Dr. Fauci Says ‘Pre-Coronavirus’ America May Never Return – at Least Not Until There’s a Vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci told America Monday evening that the nation they knew just weeks and months ago may never be seen again, or at least not for quite some time.
Asked if a “return-to-normal” will be possible before a coronavirus vaccine is found and mass-produced, Dr. Fauci replied that may never happen – until the entire population can be protected with a vaccine.
“If ‘back-to-normal’ means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Dr. Fauci said. “But when we say ‘getting back-to-normal’ we mean something very different from what we’re going through right now – ’cause right now we are in a very intense mitigation.”
“When we get ‘back-to-normal’ we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society.”
“If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the fact that the threat is there,” Fauci added.
Dr. Fauci offers sobering assessment about return to normal, saying it will only happen “when you can completely protect the population” with a vaccine and treatment.
Otherwise: “If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen, since the threat is there.”
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) April 6, 2020
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and has been the administration’s most-trusted voice during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Fauci: “If ‘back to normal’ means acting like there never was a Coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population.”
Full video here: https://t.co/7Ym0v60MGM pic.twitter.com/xudXB1p6u7
— CSPAN (@cspan) April 6, 2020
Trump interjected to refute what the physician and immunologist said.
America will get “more than back to normal and even be better,” the President claimed.
“more than back to normal” pic.twitter.com/Zvmoh4FHqQ
— Luke Hyce (@luke_hyce) April 6, 2020
