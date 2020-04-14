Watch: CNN Reporter Tells Trump ‘That Is Not True – Who Told You That?’ When He Declares ‘Total Authority’

President Donald Trump declared total power several times during Monday’s off-the-rails campaign re-election rally masquerading as a coronavirus press briefing, much to the shock of the nation and the reporters in the room.

“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total,” Trump told one reporter. “The authority of the President of the United States having to do with the subject we’re talking about is total.”

“The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do, which is very powerful,” Trump also said. “The President of the United States calls the shots.”

Several reporters challenged President Trump on his claims of complete and unquestionable authority.

Among them, CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who fearlessly told the President of the United States he was wrong.

“You said when someone is President of the United States, their authority is total. That is not true. Who told you that?” Collins questioned.

Trump’s response was defensive.

“We’re going to write up papers on this. It’s not going to be necessary, because the governors need us one way oir the other,” Trump said, echoing of his infamous Ukraine quid pro quo call.

Trump tried to move on, calling on another reporter.

Collins was undeterred.

“Has any governor agreed that you have the authority to decide when their state opens back up?”

“I haven’t asked anybody,” Trump replied. “You know why? Because I don’t have to,” he added, dismissively.

“Who told you that the President has the total authority?” Collins pressed, returning to her question to which nshe had not received an answer.

“Enough,” Trump cautioned.

Watch: