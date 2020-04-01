SHAME ON EVERY JOURNALIST WHO FEEL FOR THIS
Trump’s ‘New Tone’ When Addressing Coronavirus Is Part of His Skill at Manipulating the Media: Analysis
As President Trump addressed reporters in the White House briefing room this Tuesday, many agreed that his tone was markedly different as he acknowledged the country would likely experience more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, even in a best case scenario.
Trump’s ‘new tone’ was commented on widely throughout the press, with some speculating that he finally understood the full gravity of the growing health crisis. But according to Daily Beast, Trump’s new tone was just part of his skills when it comes to manipulating the media.
One source speaking to the Daily Beast said even Trump himself bragged about this skill, specifically during a dinner in 2017 where he said it’s “so easy” to get the media to shift its impression of him.
“During that conversation, Trump was referring to several high-profile TV personalities who usually were highly critical of him, but who were suddenly being ‘fair’ to him for a news cycle, the source recalled,” writes the Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, Justin Baragona, and Sam Stein. “The dinner took place not long after the president addressed a joint session of Congress in February 2017 for the first time since his inauguration. During his speech, Trump honored the widow of a Navy SEAL who was killed in Yemen, in a nationally televised moment that was heralded as emotionally moving.”
“Trump’s occasional turn towards acting sober-minded has been a long-standing feature of his attempts to drive media coverage, those who have worked alongside him say,” they continue. “He is acutely aware that one of the things that keeps viewers interested in what he has to say is if the programming he provides remains unpredictable. And so, he occasionally changes the script.”
Read the full piece over at The Daily Beast.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OMG!2 days ago
Some Trump Supporters ‘Delight’ in Intentionally Defying Coronavirus Pandemic Protocols to Stick It to the Libs: Report
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Read Our Bibles’: Coronavirus Press Briefing Goes Off the Rails as My Pillow Founder Showers Religious Praise on Trump
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Franklin Graham Is Behind NYC’s Central Park COVID-19 Field Hospital – Volunteers Asked to ‘Support’ Anti-LGBTQ Beliefs
- News2 days ago
‘Grounds for a Lawsuit’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Calls for Legal Consequences for Fox News Coronavirus ‘Misinformation’
- INSANITY2 days ago
‘Ready to Hang a Mission Accomplished Sign Over 100,000 Caskets’: Outrage as Trump Sets Bar for ‘Good Job’ on Coronavirus
- IT'S CALLED VOTER SUPPRESSION2 days ago
Watch: Trump Admits if Democrats Make Voting Easier ‘You’d Never Have a Republican Elected in This Country Again’
- JUST SAY NO2 days ago
NJ Couple Charged With Child Endangerment After Hosting Party for 40 or More Guests During Coronavirus Pandemic
- ETHICS – WHAT ETHICS?1 day ago
REVEALED: Kushner Firm Built Coronavirus Website Trump Promised Google Was Building