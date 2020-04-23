Connect with us

CAN BOTH BE TRUE?

Trump: ‘We’re Very Close to a Vaccine’ But ‘We’re Not Very Close’ to Testing It

Published

on

President Donald Trump once again promised Americans a vaccine is nearly ready, which is a lie, but then immediately and for the first time appeared to admit the vaccine was much further away than he has been claiming.

“We’re very close to a vaccine,” Trump said Thursday evening during his daily press conference, which he no longer calls Coronavirus Task Force briefings. But then in the next sentence Trump admitted, “unfortunately we’re not very close to testing” the vaccine.

Medical experts say they expect a vaccine might be ready for clinical trials in a year to 18 months. Some say it could take four years before a vaccine is ready for a general population roll out.

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.