Trump: ‘We’re Very Close to a Vaccine’ But ‘We’re Not Very Close’ to Testing It

President Donald Trump once again promised Americans a vaccine is nearly ready, which is a lie, but then immediately and for the first time appeared to admit the vaccine was much further away than he has been claiming.

“We’re very close to a vaccine,” Trump said Thursday evening during his daily press conference, which he no longer calls Coronavirus Task Force briefings. But then in the next sentence Trump admitted, “unfortunately we’re not very close to testing” the vaccine.

Medical experts say they expect a vaccine might be ready for clinical trials in a year to 18 months. Some say it could take four years before a vaccine is ready for a general population roll out.

