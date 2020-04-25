'DANCES ON CORPSES'
Trump Wants 1,000 West Point Grads to Return to a Coronavirus Hotspot Just to Hear Him Speak
West Point Military Academy, America’s oldest military academy, changed its graduation this year because of the coronavirus epidemic. Instead of an in-person event, the academy decided to have a virtual commencement with Vice President Mike Pence as its speaker.
But the day before the virtual event, President Donald Trump “abruptly announced that he would, in fact, be speaking at West Point,” according to The New York Times. So now the academy is “summoning 1,000 cadets scattered across the country to return to campus in New York, the state that is the center of the outbreak.” to hear Trump speak there in-person on Saturday, June 13.
Keep in mind: West Point is located 60 miles north of New York City, and New York is the nation’s number one coronavirus hotspot with over 263,000 confirmed cases and 15,740 deaths so far.
While the seniors were going to have to return to campus at some point in order to “take final exams, pack up their belongings and out-process,” getting them back to campus will involve a lot of precautions and logistical planning.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has had to request waivers for the graduating cadets to allow them to fly despite a national ban on travel for military personnel that continues through June 30. It’s unclear whether the graduates’ parents will be allowed to attend.
West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams says seniors will be tested for coronavirus off-campus beforehand, and negative seniors will report to campus for 14 more days of monitoring before the graduation. Each senior will have their own dorm room to avoid contact with others, will have to wear face masks in public, and will be segregated in the mess hall when they eat.
Although a White House spokesperson has said that Trump or the academy could always reschedule or reassess his decision as June 13 creeps closer, especially if the epidemic worsens, Trump has said that he “did not like the look of a socially distanced graduation and that he hoped the ‘look’ of the ceremony would be ‘nice and tight.'”
But in order to keep everyone as safe as possible (after traveling cross-country on airplanes), the 1,000 graduating cadets and their instructors will need to sit six-feet apart from one another. It’s much ado just to so the president can address a military academy.
We really need to be clear about this: Trump is endangering an entire class of West Point graduates and supporting personnel and all their families specifically for his own vanity. This isn't about the Class of 2020. This is about Trump's ego. It is a reckless abuse of power.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2020
We should be very concerned that @realDonaldTrump is forcing a campaign rally on West Point graduates.
Here is something for the military to think about.
There are 6,213 soldiers w/covid19 & 26 have died.
He hasn't said a word about them except to fire the Capt protecting them.
— Pussy Footing Around 🏳️🌈 (@PussyFootinBlog) April 25, 2020
He needs a rally. No matter the cost, no matter the consequences. Clearly, he can’t impart words of wisdom, no leadership skills, and as a draft dodger, no military experience. What could he possibly say to these men and women? @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/a18O2ctuwj
— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF⚓️ (@CMCRET) April 25, 2020
They're going to have to get on planes, and then trains up to West Point, then gather in close quarters to each other. This is totally unnecessary and endangers everyone involved, all to give Trump a platform to campaign and rant. https://t.co/J0LMNsE9rL
— Don Friedman (@drf55) April 24, 2020
The Cadet Honor Code at @WestPoint_USMA is “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.” How will the cadets be able to tolerate @realDonaldTrump, the biggest liar in history? #Hypocrisy #WestPoint https://t.co/X8HTBn2Cn0
— P.S. Urquidi (@psurquidi) April 24, 2020
hey @WestPoint_USMA crawl out of trump's ass and don't endanger your own cadets just to appease this maniacal, dangerous lunatic. Ya gonna inject them with lysol next, just to make Trump happy?? https://t.co/Bqri5GbrIT
— JenniferLA_NY (@LanyJennifer) April 24, 2020
‘Who Takes a Victory Lap on Piles of Corpses?’: Trump Blasted as ‘Sociopathic Monster’ for Bragging About 65,000 Deaths
President Donald Trump is being blasted for his apparent bragging about and celebrating “only” 60,000 to 65,000 coronavirus deaths. The actual number of Americans who have died so far is currently 37,095, but Trump is projecting a little less than twice that number will lose their lives to the virus he spent months ignoring until it was too late.
Friday evening Trump spent several minutes rattling off a long litany of numbers, comparing his projected coronavirus deaths to other possible horrific death projections, in a clear attempt to frame his disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic. As he did, many took to social media to slam the President’s callous lack of empathy.
“We’ve already built sufficient capacity nationwide so states can begin their re-openings. And I think you’ll be hearing a lot about re-openings in the coming weeks and months,” Trump told reporters during Friday’s coronavirus briefing.
“Most excitingly in the coming weeks I think you’re going to see some very, very dramatic steps taken – and very safely,” Trump bragged.
“When you look at the possible deaths at 2.2 million people – and it could have very well been that, it could have been more,” the president continued, as he continued to pat himself on the back. “Frankly I’ve been looking at numbers where it could have been higher than that. 2.2 million people dying. If you figure we lost 500,000, maybe 600,000 in the Civil War, 2.2 million people, a minimum if we did nothing would have been 1.6, if you cut that in half, you’re talking about 800,000 [to] 900,000 – a million people dying.”
“But we did a lot of work, and the people of this country were incredible, I have to say, I think we’re heading to the other category, that would be if we did work, and if it was successful they had between 100,000 and 220,000 to 240,000 on the upside, and I think we’ll be substantially, hopefully below the ‘100’ number, and I think right now we’re headed probably around ’60,’ maybe 65,000.”
Trump, amid all those numbers, was talking about human being dying from a virus he chose to ignore for months.
“I always say, ‘One is too many,'” Trump claimed. A Google search turns up no statement of Trump having ever said that.
“It’s a horrible thing that happened to our country,” he added, presumably referring to the coronavirus.
Trump says he now expects “around 60,000, maybe 65,000” American deaths from the coronavirus. He indicates he’ll proclaim any total under 100,000 as a reflection of what a great job his government did. pic.twitter.com/MV5YqNMtIW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2020
The President was immediately taken to task for praising himself and celebrating.
Who takes a victory lap on piles of corpses? https://t.co/FpmzSsCZdY
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 17, 2020
What happened to 15 cases, headed to 0?
— Keith Gaddie ??????? (@GaddieWindage) April 17, 2020
60,000 give or take a 9/11
Jesus Christ
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 17, 2020
This is the behavior of a sociopathic monster. He thinks he deserves congratulations for negligently causing tens of thousands of deaths https://t.co/fRVRS5TzQp
— Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) April 17, 2020
He always starts with 1-2 million lives lost if we did nothing. Like that was actually an option.
— Art Moore (@Thanosart1) April 17, 2020
"Hey guys! Celebrate! Heckuva job! Only 65K Americans died because of our efforts!" https://t.co/G8z0R13vki
— Medico della Peste (@SaxonThegn) April 17, 2020
Trump believes he is playing with house money, and will try to get as close to 100k dead as possible without going over
— Wolverine Filled Moat Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) April 17, 2020
He abdicated all responsibility yesterday but he’s going to claim victory for himself if he “only” kills off a hundred thousand of us.
— Screwjack (@Screwjack19) April 17, 2020
The man dances on corpses with glee.
— Marian Shuter (@shuter_marian) April 17, 2020
