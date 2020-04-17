CORRUPTION
Trump Talked to Billionaire Owner of Equinox and SoulCycle – a Top Donor – Day Before He Called to Reopen America’s Gyms
President Donald Trump’s “plan” to re-open America amid the global coronavirus pandemic includes re-opening gyms across the country. Health and medical experts found that strange, given that gyms can be filled with people working out, often close together, breathing heavily – the perfect conditions for, say, a virus that’s transmitted by droplets in the breath to spread.
But as The Daily Beast reports, President Trump spoke to the billionaire owner of Equinox Sports Clubs, Stephen Ross (photo), who is also a top donor to the Trump campaign, just one day before unveiling his plan to re-open America – which includes re-opening gyms in “phase one” of the “plan.”
“Gyms are like a petri dish,” Laurence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast. “People are close to one another, they’re sweating, they’re coughing and sneezing, they’re touching multiple surfaces, they’re sharing equipment, they’re indoors. Literally all of the heightened risk factors for COVID transmission are all entwined together in a gym.”
Ross is the founder and chairman of the Related Companies, a massive $50 billion corporation that serves as the parent company for among many other businesses, the Equinox Group. Equinox includes Equinox Sports Clubs, SoulCycle, PURE Yoga, Blink Fitness, Precision Run, Equinox Hotels, PROJECT by Equinox, Equinox Explore, and Equinox Media.
Last summer Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, faced a firestorm after hosting a $250,000 a plate fundraiser for President Trump.
The Related Companies happens to also be the largest landlord in New York City.
Outrage over Ross raising a reported $12 million to help Trump get re-elected was huge. Many boycotted Equinox and SoulCycle.
Celebrities are calling for a boycott of SoulCycle and Equinox after owner Stephen Ross planned a fundraiser for Trump
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 10, 2019
$12 million in one night. All the canceled Equinox and SoulCycle subscriptions? Any threats to boycott his @MiamiDolphins? The clear fact that you can’t support a white nationalist president and claim that you are personally a champion of racial justice? Ross just didn’t care. https://t.co/dGh10EWOdc
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 12, 2019
Trump’s changes to the estate tax are with $4.4M to Stephen Ross, who hosted this wknd’s fundraiser.
That tax cut is 40 times > average American’s total wealth.
This is how Trump gets away with destroying our country.
Boycott @Equinox & @soulcycle! https://t.co/TEOPvRWTYn
— Liuba Grechen Shirley (@liuba4congress) August 10, 2019
Big Banks ‘Directly’ Lobbied Ivanka Trump for Interest Rate Hike on New Government-Backed Coronavirus SBA Loans: Report
President Donald Trump has all but publicly threatened to fire Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, demanding he lower interest rates – a move that would personally save Trump and his business millions of dollars.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit he finally got his wish. Powell moved interest rates to zero.
(Trump, by the way, attacked Powell nearly two dozen times on Twitter over just the past almost 9 months.)
So when the Big Banks wanted to score a big cash grab under the new federal government-backed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus program in response to the pandemic, they didn’t call President Trump. They called Ivanka Trump.
Reporting on “direct calls” from top bank executives, Bloomberg News reveals they “personally appealed to Ivanka Trump this week as they sought additional guidance and higher interest rates.”
“The lobbying campaign appeared to be at least partially effective. Ivanka Trump relayed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials requests to increase the interest rates on the forgivable, government-backed loans,” Bloomberg reports. “On Thursday, Mnuchin announced that the government would increase interest rates to 1% from 0.5% on the emergency loans.”
Perhaps that explains why the administration of the Small Business Administration thanked Ivanka Trump on Thursday:
Because nepotism doesn’t stop during a crisis Jovita Carranza of the Small Business Administration thanks Ivanka Trump, with whom she’s apparently been “working closely.” pic.twitter.com/HAaw5yWtGy
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 2, 2020
And why the First Daughter posted this to Instagram thanking the SBA:
Read the entire report here.
White House Alters Mission of Strategic National Stockpile to Reflect Kushner’s Lie Supplies Are ‘Ours’ – Not the States’
The Trump White House has changed the official stated mission of the Strategic National Stockpile after Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner lied during Thursday’s nationally televised coronavirus task force briefing. Kushner’s words immediately caused outrage as video of his false claim circulated quickly on social media. By Friday morning #JaredKushnerForPrison was trending on social media.
The mission of the Strategic National Stockpile, according to its website which was changed late Friday morning, had read:
“Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.”
“When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency. Organized for scalable response to a variety of public health threats, this repository contains enough supplies to respond to multiple large-scale emergencies simultaneously.”
Kushner blasted the nation’s governors and other local elected officials on Thursday, saying:
“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”
The Strategic National Stockpile’s mission on its federal government website now reads:
“The Strategic National Stockpile’s role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies. Many states have products stockpiled, as well. The supplies, medicines, and devices for life-saving care contained in the stockpile can be used as a short-term stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of adequate amounts of these materials may not be immediately available.”
Note the very obvious deletion of “state, local, tribal, and territorial responders.” It also makes clear the federal government has little intention of helping state, local, tribal, and territorial responders.
The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake was first to report on the alteration.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Head of Office Managing Security Clearances ‘Abruptly Resigns’ After Trump Rehires Fired Body Man as Top WH Official: Report
The director of the U.S. Government’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which is in charge of human resources policy and the management of security clearances, resigned abruptly on Tuesday after just six months on the job.
Dale Cabaniss quit because of “poor treatment from the 29-year-old head of the Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee (photo), and a powerful appointee at OPM, Paul Dans, the new White House liaison and senior adviser to the director of OPM,” Politico reports.
McEntee had been President Donald Trump’s body man. He was fired by then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after a reported gambling issue made his security clearance untenable.
Business Insider reported last month that McEntee “was fired in 2018 amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes,” and “was also the focus of a financial-crimes investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.”
Politico adds that “McEntee’s return to the White House has roiled the administration with some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer for what they see as an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors.”
After Kelly’s ouster President Trump rehired McEntee during a recent wave of loyalty hiring that included members of his original team who Trump feels most comfortable around. Among those rehires was Hope Hicks, who resigned the day after she admitted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she has lied for Trump.
