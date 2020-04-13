Connect with us

HOW IS THIS FOR REAL?

‘Rage Against The Poor’: Americans Mock Trump’s New ‘Council to Reopen America Panel’

President Donald Trump is speeding forward with his “gut” decision to re-open the nation after just a few weeks of stay at home orders that have greatly reduced projected coronavirus deaths. The University of Washington’s model has already jumped by about 7000 deaths in just a few hours today as Trump prepares to force Americans back to work, a move that is guaranteed to lead to thousands more deaths.

The above Fox News graphic shows the team Trump has put together, his “Council to Re-Open America,” which the President insists he has the constitutional right to do (he does not) and is something we must do (which is false.)

Among the members are his brand new Chief of Staff, former North Carolina GOP congressman Mark Meadows, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also Senior Advisor to the President, her husband, Jared Kushner, who is both Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of American Innovation, a made-up role created by the Trump administration.

Also on the “Council” is Trump’s chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow, the Director of the United States National Economic Council. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. And Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who infamously predicted the pandemic would create jobs.

As many have noted, the Council includes no medical experts.

Take a look to see what some are saying.

