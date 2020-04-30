SOCIOPATHIC LIES
‘Most Impressive’: Trump Brags US Is ‘Leader of the World’ in COVID-19 Deaths ‘In a Positive Way’ as Toll Breaks 62,000
As the number of Americans dying from coronavirus increases hour by hour President Donald Trump on Thursday sat in the Oval Office bragging that the United States is the “leader of the world” in COVID-19 deaths, “in a positive way.”
Out of 214 countries the U.S. is ranked number one in total number of coronavirus deaths and coronavirus cases. But the important measurement for comparison is per capita deaths. The U.S. ranks 16th – meaning there are nearly 200 countries that have less deaths per person, nearly 200 countries that are doing better than the U.S.
“And you know, we’re the leader – in this case, the leader of the world. And we’ve done better – if you look at our deaths, if you look at mortality rates, if you look at the things – we’re, in fact, I’m going to get a chart, because it’s maybe the most impressive thing, right? How we’ve done,” Trump declared.
“We’re right at the top – meaning top in a positive way – of those charts,” Trump said, which is false.
Right now the coronavirus death toll is at 62,319, an increase of more than 600 over the past 15 hours. One day ago an additional 2390 people died. The day before that, 2470.
Watch:
Trump on coronavirus: “We’re the leader of the world. We’ve done better — if you look at our deaths, if you look at mortality rates.” (The US has more than twice as many coronavirus deaths than the number two country.) pic.twitter.com/mzYzzfHT30
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2020
Related: Trump Reveals as President He Has Not Officially Reached Out to Offer Condolences to Any Coronavirus Victim’s Family
