‘It’s Ridiculous’: Angry Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress Amid Pandemic So He Can Recess Appoint Extremist Judges

President Donald Trump is using his daily coronavirus task force briefings, aired almost in full by MSNBC, as campaign rallies. On Wednesday a very angry President went off the rails, threatening a Constitutional standoff.

From prepared remarks Trump attacked Democrats for blocking his extremist judges from getting confirmed as quickly as he wants, and threatened to force Congress to return to D.C so he can adjourn both houses,. to help make that happen.

The issue of judges has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

He called both houses of Congress holding pro-forma sessions, where they gavel in and out to prevent the president from making recess appointments a “scam.”

Theoretically, Trump could force Congress into session, then use his Constitutional authority to adjourn both houses, which would allow him to make as many recess appointments as he likes.

It would become a Constitutional crisis.

