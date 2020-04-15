INSANITY
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Angry Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress Amid Pandemic So He Can Recess Appoint Extremist Judges
President Donald Trump is using his daily coronavirus task force briefings, aired almost in full by MSNBC, as campaign rallies. On Wednesday a very angry President went off the rails, threatening a Constitutional standoff.
From prepared remarks Trump attacked Democrats for blocking his extremist judges from getting confirmed as quickly as he wants, and threatened to force Congress to return to D.C so he can adjourn both houses,. to help make that happen.
The issue of judges has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
He called both houses of Congress holding pro-forma sessions, where they gavel in and out to prevent the president from making recess appointments a “scam.”
Theoretically, Trump could force Congress into session, then use his Constitutional authority to adjourn both houses, which would allow him to make as many recess appointments as he likes.
The Constitution does offer that power to a President. pic.twitter.com/M5aERV8klr
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 15, 2020
It would become a Constitutional crisis.
Watch:
“Whether it’s Russia, Russia Russia, or whether it’s impeachment hoax, or whatever it may be, it’s always roadblocks and a waste of time” — it’s time for therapy time with the president pic.twitter.com/QwokP7fXn5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020
Trump’s pandemic press conference has now veered into a rant about … [checks notes] … judges pic.twitter.com/SJnoykKWSL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020
INSANITY
‘Ready to Hang a Mission Accomplished Sign Over 100,000 Caskets’: Outrage as Trump Sets Bar for ‘Good Job’ on Coronavirus
In a Sunday evening coronavirus press briefing President Donald Trump not only extended the federal government’s social distancing policies to April 30, he extended beyond credulity what most would consider a good job.
Many are outraged after the President declared that he could have done nothing to battle the coronavirus pandemic and, according to scientific models, 2.2 million Americans would have died. Trump on Sunday then declared if less than 200,000 people in the U.S. die from coronavirus he should be praised.
“And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 [coronavirus deaths] – we altogether have done a very good job.”
Trump last month: “The 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Trump today: “If we can hold that down…to 100,000 [deaths in America]…we all, together, have done a very good job.” pic.twitter.com/UOisVE4wbj
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 30, 2020
The outrage has been palpable.
Pretty chilling that Trump is saying that it will be a *victory* if we keep deaths somewhere between 100,000-200,000
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 29, 2020
You heard it, folks. Trump is saying he should be congratulated if the number of COVID-45 deaths remain below 200,000. Acting like having 100,000 dead Americans is something worthy of a massive fucking NASCAR victory lap. Each headstone just another branding opportunity.
— ?Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) March 29, 2020
Trump is ready to hang a "Mission Accomplished" sign over 100,000 caskets
Think about that
Real lives lost
Real families and friends left behind
A nation in mourning
And Trump considers that a "good job"
His lack of humanity is always on display
— Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) March 29, 2020
That Trump can go from it's a "hoax" and soon the number "will be close to zero" to if the number of dead is "between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job" without his head exploding or the GOP imploding is where we are now. He's insane.
— Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 30, 2020
Some 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. A little over 36,000 in Korea. trump is acting as if 100,000 deaths from a virus is no big deal.
— Jerry (@js_edit) March 29, 2020
Bush ignored the August 2001 memo and 3,000 died in 9/11.
Trump was fully briefed on handling pandemics & threw the playbook in the trash. He was briefed in Jan and Feb, downplayed the threat & failed to test. Please don’t be hoodwinked into thinking 100,000 dead is acceptable. https://t.co/zKq8ooXLIY
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) March 30, 2020
Trump’s goalposts have rapidly moved from:
– 15 cases soon to be zero
-we’ll be open by Easter
-only 100,000 dead Americans would be proof we did great https://t.co/1xV5QkT7GE
— Stephen Webber (@s_webber) March 29, 2020
If you’re a Trump supporter, and you go from calling this pandemic a, “democrat hoax”, to, “2.2 million people could’ve died and Donald Trump kept that number down to maybe 100,000”…
You’re an asshole.
Plain and simple.
And that’s essentially what he’s doing right now.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2020
Never thought there’d be a day when “200,000 deaths” and “the greatest president of all time” were used in the same sentence. pic.twitter.com/fTDWvW6ghN
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 30, 2020
I think we can all agree that we'll all owe Trump a huge thank you if 100,000 Americans die of a pandemic that he ignored and denied for weeks before entrusting mitigation efforts to his unemployable son-in-law and like Dog The Bounty Hunter. https://t.co/pmpwnIAcNt
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 29, 2020
Trump said today that if fewer than 100,000 Americans die he will consider that he did a good job.
Is that statement supposed to stand Republicans? You’re letting this sociopath let 100,000 die?
South Korea who he compares us to had 152 deaths because of testing/quarantine.
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 30, 2020
Speechless.
Trump wants credit for doing *something* rather than *nothing*–the lowest possible bar. Yes, it's important to prevent deaths. But even 100-200,000 is horrible.
And, remind us–when has Trump expressed sympathy to the families of the dead? https://t.co/2GnSoSLroT
— Mary "Home Hermit" Nelson (@Mary_Nelson8) March 29, 2020
Yup. Let's not let him get away with this. https://t.co/EK7PTQterv
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 30, 2020
