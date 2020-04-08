Connect with us

REALITY TV PRESIDENT

Internet Pummels Trump for Bragging About Ratings of His ‘2 Hour Variety Show’ While Ignoring 13,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Published

on

The U.S. has suffered 12,988 COVID-19 deaths but President Donald Trump is focused on a different problem: why the left is demanding news networks stop airing his daily coronavirus press briefings live. Why? He likes the ratings.

Trump says his daily press briefings draw an audience comparable to those that watch “Monday Night Football” or “The Bachelor” finale, so the news networks should continue to air them live.

In reality, Trump’s lengthy daily press briefings are a sludge farm of lies, misinformation and dangerous false claims. Questions swirl why he is promoting potentially dangerous drugs for off-label use, and why he consistently not only refuses to accept the facts journalists in the room report, but personally attacks them.

His press briefings are free-wheeling stream-of-consciousness therapy sessions for the presidential  candidate frustrated by not being able to hold campaign rallies anymore, thanks to the deadly pandemic he made exponentially worse.

Trump says the networks should like his briefings because they are “$FREE,” but he loves his briefings because they reach a wider audience than his rallies and they cost him nothing.

The majority of Americans agree  this president has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic, and now many are outraged at his callousness and obsession with ratings as thousands of people die.

 

 

 

