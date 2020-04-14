Connect with us

ABUSE OF POWER

‘Independence’ for Governors ‘Won’t Happen’: As #DictatorTrump Trends President Doubles Down on ‘Total Authority’ Claim

Published

on

For the past few weeks President Donald Trump was operating as if America were governed by the Articles of Confederation, insisting the federal government was a mere backup to the states. This week, in response to numerous reports from legal and constitutional experts that only the states, and not the President, can “re-open” the country, Trump declared war, and himself king.

#DictatorTrump is now trending on social media.

“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s gotta be. It’s total,” Trump said, repeatedly, during Monday’s disturbing press conference.

He just doubled down.

Trump is now claiming the governors are beholden to his authority, and are not independent from his decrees.

The President is angry that powerful state governors on the West Coast and the East Coast are banding together to make decisions and to buy critical life saving equipment and supplies.

So he’s taking his anger out on the governor who has been his top critic, New York State’s Andrew Cuomo.

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!” Trump threatened in a Twitter rant.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney called the President’s remarks a “tortured interpretation of federalism,” and pointed to his February article: “Trump appears to link national security decisions to demand that New York drop investigations.”

Related: Watch: CNN Reporter Tells Trump ‘That Is Not True – Who Told You That?’ When He Declares ‘Total Authority’

UPDATE:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

ABUSE OF POWER

Trump Tells Senate Republicans He Wants Payroll Tax Cuts Through November Election

Published

1 month ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appears to be using the powers of his office and the fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic to help him win re-election.

On Tuesday the President met with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill. Bloomberg News reports Trump told GOP lawmakers “that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election so that taxes won’t go back up before voters decide whether to return him to office.”

Trump first announced the idea of payroll tax cuts Monday evening, and promised he would have a “major” and “dramatic” economic program to unveil before the American people in just 24 hours. His remarks “stunned” White House staffers, because had been no such plan.

 

 

Continue Reading

ABUSE OF POWER

Trump’s Dead of Night Tweet Bashing His DOJ Leads Many to Say He’s Going to Pardon Roger Stone – and Flynn and Manafort

Published

2 months ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Is President Donald Trump paving the way to pardon his best buddies, the former campaign advisors who helped him win the White House?

The answer to that question may be in a tweet Trump posted in the dead of night. Clearly something was bothering him at 1:48 AM, nearly an hour after he had returned to the White House from his short New Hampshire MAGA rally.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump tweeted, responding to a tweet from a reporter for a far right wing website lamenting the 7 to 9 year sentence federal prosecutors are asking a judge impose on Roger Stone.

Don’t let that “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” go unnoticed. It was written by the only person who literally can change that.

Stone, of course, is the self-described “dirty trickster” who has been best buddies with Donald Trump for decades. For a short time he was also a campaign advisor to Trump.

And Trump is literally bashing his own DOJ, whether he realizes it or not.

Many have long believed there is a pardon waiting to be drafted for Stone. Many also believe there’s one waiting for Mike Flynn, Trump’s off-the-rails disgraced former National Security Advisor, and one for Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

At least eight of Trump’s associates have been convicted of crimes since he became President.

So, are there pardons waiting in the wings?

Many say yes.

Continue Reading

ABUSE OF POWER

Trump Rage-Tweets Attack on Vindman in Attempt to Destroy Decorated War Hero’s Reputation – Even After Revenge Firing

Published

2 months ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

It wasn’t enough for President Donald Trump to extract revenge against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman by firing him without cause late Friday afternoon. He then went and fired Vindman’s twin brother, who also works in the White House for the National Security Council. If that weren’t enough, the President then had both men escorted out of the building, as if they were criminals.

Revenge or retribution firings, as legal experts noted last night, are criminal offenses.

But Trump still wasn’t done.

After massive outrage on social media and even at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire Friday night, led by former Vice President Joe Biden who asked the audience to stand and applaud Vindman for courageously testifying before Congress, Trump went even further.

Saturday morning, in an apparent effort to destroy the highly-regarded Lt. Colonel, Trump launched a set of rage-induced tweets, falsely calling him “very insubordinate,” and falsely claiming he had been given “a horrendous report by his superior.”

In fact, Vindman’s review rated him a “top 1% military officer.”

Lt. Col. Vindman is a twelve-time decorated war hero, including having received the Purple Heart for his service in the Iraq War.

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.