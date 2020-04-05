News
‘Hero’ Navy Captain Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fired for Sounding Alarm Over Massive Outbreak on His Ship
At least 155 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of the Navy’s Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carriers, have tested positive for coronavirus. That number is now be at least 156, as its former commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, has just tested positive for the deadly virus, The New York Times reports.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Captain Crozier after a letter the Captain sent to his superiors pleading for help, and begging them to not sit by and let his sailors die, was leaked to the press.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump justified the firing of Captain Crozier during an especially off-the-rails press conference. Trump blamed Crozier for writing “a five page letter,” and said writing the letter was “terrible,” calling it was “inappropriate” to send the letter. The President also blamed Crozier for stopping in Vietnam and letting sailors off the ship, which would not have been Crozier’s decision.
Trump justifies firing of Captain Crozier, captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus on his ship, because only about 10 percent of people aboard had the virus. Trump also claims it was “inappropriate” for Crozier to publicize the situation. pic.twitter.com/lt2S4IWx2Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020
News
Trump Fires ‘Disloyal’ Intelligence Community Inspector General Who Told Congress of Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint
President Donald Trump has fired the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, who notified Congress of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint that led directly to his impeachment. Starting in September Trump had threatened to fire Atkinson for being what the President saw as “disloyal.”
Atkinson told called the whistleblower complaint “credible” and an “urgent concern,” leading Congress to act.
Politico reports Trump has sent a letter notifying the Senate Intelligence Committee he will fire Atkinson and remove him from his duties, as Politico reports, in 30 days.
“This is to advise that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, effective 30 days from today,” Trump’s letter reads.
“As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as president, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General,” the President claimed. “That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General.”
Atkinson worked for the DOJ for 15 years before Trump appointed him IG in 2017.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Trump White House to Tell Americans to Wear Cloth Masks in Public to Protect Against Coronavirus Transmission
The Trump White House is expected to urge Americans to wear cloth face masks when in public to help slow the transmission of coronavirus, in a reversal of current guidelines. The CDC says there is increasing evidence asymptomatic coronavirus carriers may be spreading the virus more than first believed, The Washington Post reports.
But studies going back weeks or longer made clear people who show few or no symptoms are “shedding” more of the virus – spreading it – at a rate higher than some who are fully symptomatic.
“In light of these new data, along with evidence of widespread transmission in communities across the country, CDC recommends the community use of cloth masks as an additional public health measure people can take to prevent the spread of virus to those around them,” the guidance says, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post.
Social distancing and the stay at home policy are still recommended as the top methods to slow the spread of the virus. The cloth masks would protect others from the virus, not the wearer.
On Wednesday Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp came under fire for falsely claiming asymptomatic spreading had just been discovered “the last 24 hours.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
FDA Changes Gay Blood Ban From 12 to 3 Months of No Sex Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The Food and Drug Administration has changed its ban on LGBTQ people donating blood, now requiring men who have had sex with men to abstain from sex for three months instead of 12 months before donating blood or plasma.
Plasma donations from those who have coronavirus antibodies are especially vital right now, as this popular HuffPost story shows, given the current pandemic. There are also shortages of blood across the nation.
The FDA’s “loosened” guidelines, which are now in effect due to “the public health emergency related to COVID-19,” are not necessarily permanent. They cover a lengthy list of people who should not donate blood. In addition to men who have had sex with a man or men within the past three months, it recommends a ban of those who fall in to the following categories:
Women with “a history in the past 3 months of sex with a man who has had sex with another man in the past 3 months,” donors with a “history in the past 3 months of syphilis or gonorrhea, or treatment for syphilis or gonorrhea,” donors with a “history in the past 3 months of a tattoo, ear or body piercing,” donors with a “history in the past three months of exchanging sex for money or drugs,” and donors with a “history in the past three months of non-prescription injection drug use.”
The ban, which targets LGBTQ people and especially gay and bisexual men, is unscientific and discriminatory, given the ability to test for HIV infection, and given that men who have sex with women can still acquire HIV.
For example, a man who is married to a woman but has random or anonymous sexual encounters regularly with other women is fully eligible to donate blood. A man who is married to a man in a monogamous relationship still cannot.
Calling the new guidelines “imperfect,” GLAAD, which has been working on eliminating the gay blood ban since 2015 issued a statement from its President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis saying, “LGBTQ Americans can hold their heads up today and know that our voices will always triumph over discrimination.”
“This is a victory for all of us who raised our collective voices against the discriminatory ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood. The FDA’s decision to lower the deferral period on men who have sex with men from 12 months to 3 months is a step towards being more in line with science, but remains imperfect. We will keep fighting until the deferral period is lifted and gay and bi men, and all LGBTQ people, are treated equal to others.“
Anthony Michael Kreis, a Visiting Assistant Professor of Law at Chicago-Kent College of Law tells NCRM, “I’m glad that the FDA has liberalized their policy, but it does not really address the concerns about the stigma of blood donations and sexual orientation. Is there a good public health justification for excluding HIV-negative men in monogamous same-sex relationships? Is there a science-based rationale for excluding gay and bisexual men who are HIV-negative and using PrEP? These are important questions that need to be answered in the coming weeks because each raise significant questions about what’s driving this policy— the fit seems to be overbroad and, as a consequence, needlessly stigma-perpetuating.”
Image by Peltier Chevrolet via Flickr and a CC license
