Expert Delivers Sobering Warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump Will Cheat, Russia Will Help, Ignore It and Focus on Winning

Political science and foreign policy expert David Rothkopf is out with another sobering but insightful piece of advice for Democrats who want to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office in November. Ignore Trump.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Rothkopf, who is the CEO of The Rothkopf Group and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, among other endeavors, is warning Democrats that their outrage and upset over Trump may be their undoing, because they take focus away from the goal right now: figuring out how to win.

“Get votes. Get more votes. Win more electoral votes. Don’t count on history. Don’t count on swing votes. Don’t count on anything but hard work, donations, grass roots efforts, groundwork. Don’t focus on him. Focus on how to win,” Rothkopf tweets.

Rothkopf writes, “it really gives me a bit of a headache” when he hears Democrats condemning Trump “as hypocritical or as lying or as being illogical or making an inconsistent argument.”

“Same headache when they say ‘what would happen if Obama did this’ or ‘Hillary’s emails.’ Don’t you get it? He doesn’t care. His supporters don’t care. Facts don’t matter. He is a credibly accused rapist, a racist, unfit, incompetent, deeply unstable. He is a traitor.”

“He is the most corrupt president in history. He was impeached. He is presiding at once over the greatest public health crisis, the greatest economic crisis and the greatest leadership crisis in American history. And his approval ratings are going up!”

Rothkopf, according to his bio, is also “the host of the Deep State Radio podcast, a visiting professor of international and public affairs at the Johns Hopkins Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and the former CEO and editor-in-chief of the FP Group,” which is the company that publishes the news magazine Foreign Policy.

“Are you going to be outraged if Trump cheats? If the Russians help? If the GOP suppresses votes? Too bad. They will. Are you going to be frustrated that many in the GOP will not respond to reason? Yes. Are you going to hate his lies? Yes.”

He concludes:

Get votes. Get more votes. Win more electoral votes. Don’t count on history. Don’t count on swing votes. Don’t count on anything but hard work, donations, grass roots efforts, groundwork. Don’t focus on him. Focus on how to win. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 1, 2020

Read the entire thread of tweets here, or on Twitter starting here.

Image by Charles Edward Miller via Flickr and a CC license