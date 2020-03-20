WTH?
Watch: Trump Wages Vicious Attack on Reporter for Asking What He Has to Say to Americans Who Are Scared of Coronavirus
President Donald Trump waged a vicious attack against a reporter who asked him to talk to Americans who are scared in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?” NBC News Peter Alexander asked the President Friday afternoon during the coronavirus press conference, after offering some bleak statistics.
“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied. “That’s what I say.”
Trump went on to take a question from another reporter, but went back to attack Alexander more.
“I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope,” Trump said. “You’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and ‘Concast,'” Trump declared, purposely calling Comcast by the wrong name.
“That’s really bad reporting,” Trump repeated. “And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”
“Let’s see if it works,” Trump said, apparently putting all his own hopes on an old malaria drug that studies show has had limited effect on COVID-19, but that right wing websites have been promoting as a cure, which it is not.
“I happen to feel good about it but who knows,” Trump continued. “I’m right alot,” he added.
Watch:
.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?"
President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out…" pic.twitter.com/IHzMs9hKtj
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WTH?
Trump Wrongly Blames Europe and Bans All EU Travel into US Over Coronavirus Fears
President Donald Trump stunned the nation by announcing he is banning all travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days in a wrongly-focused attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The ban goes into effect starting Friday, and does not include travel from the U.K.
Calling it a “foreign virus,” Trump actually blamed Europe, claiming the European Union nations did not act fast enough to control the spread of coronavirus.
“The European Union failed to restrict travel from China,” Trump said, boasting that he had.
“Taking early intense action, we’ve seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the U.S., now present in Europe,” Trump said, which is false given the lack of testing kits in the United States, due to CDC failure. “The European union failed to take the same precautions.”
“This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment in time,” Trump also told Americans.
NEWS: @realDonaldTrump announces a suspension on all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. in an effort to stop the spread of #coronavirus The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight and will not apply to the UK https://t.co/6TYxpZAiiy pic.twitter.com/Oi4qdsHth2
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
WTH?
DOJ Ordered Immigration Judges to Take Down CDC Coronavirus Posters. After Online Outrage It Ordered Them to Be Put Back Up.
On Monday the Dept. of Justice ordered immigration judges to remove CDC posters informing people how they can protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Outraged, the judge’s union took to Twitter to tell people what was going on:
EOIR has ordered immigration court staff to remove CDC posters designed to slow spread of coronavirus.
No, this is not a parody account.
— Immigration Judges (NAIJ) (@Imm_Judges_NAIJ) March 9, 2020
That directive, coming from Acting Chief Immigration Judge Christopher Santoro, warned that “the CDC flyer is not authorized for posting.” The flyers were printed in both English and Spanish.
“This is just a reminder that immigration judges do not have the authority to post, or ask you to post, signage for their individual courtrooms or the waiting areas,” the memo also says, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reported.
After online outrage and reports in The Miami Herald and Law & Crime, Santoro reversed course, and suggesting he was doing them a favor by “support[ing] your important mission.”
“As the Department of Justice continues to work closely with the Vice President’s Task Force, the CDC, and state and local government leaders regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are working to provide you and your immigration court staff with resources to support your important mission,” he wrote in a follow up memo, instructing immigration court judges to post the CDC flyers.
Update #2: The acting Chief Immigration Judge is now directing immigration courts to put up CDC signs that explain how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and stop its spread. A complete reversal from yesterday, when he ordered these signs taken down. pic.twitter.com/k0RH1er3Oh
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 10, 2020
PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, who also reported on the directives to remove and then report the flyers, posted copies of the CDC graphics:
UPDATE: Per a DOJ source, Chief Immigration Judge Santoro sent these English and Spanish language flyers on coronavirus prevention to court administrators and assistant chief immigration judges and instructed them to post the flyers on each courtroom door and at the court window. pic.twitter.com/ABr5tGmzId
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2020
WTH?
‘Understandable’: Pence Defends Donald Trump Jr’s False Claim That Dems Want ‘Millions’ to Die From Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that it is “understandable” that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would say that Democrats want millions of Americans to die of the coronavirus.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pence about the remarks made by the son of the president several days earlier.
“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Pence told Fox News on Friday.
“Can we agree that neither Democrats or Republicans wants Americans to get the coronavirus and die?” Tapper asked the vice president. “You don’t think Democrats want people to contract the coronavirus and die?”
Pence declined to directly answer the question.
Related –
Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’
“This is no time for politics,” the vice president said. “And, frankly, I think that was Don Jr.’s point. That there has been some very strong rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress.”
“You don’t think that was strong rhetoric [from Donald Trump Jr.]?” Tapper pressed.
“But responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence replied, before arguing that the Trump administration has “set the politics aside.”
“I continue to believe that we have an opportunity to come together,” he added. “And with the proper expertise, and the proper resources and the prayers of millions of Americans, we’re going to get through this.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Kellyanne Conway Predicts ‘Devastation’ From Coronavirus After Initially Calling It ‘Contained’
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Head of Office Managing Security Clearances ‘Abruptly Resigns’ After Trump Rehires Fired Body Man as Top WH Official: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Conservative Candace Owens Says ‘Some People Will Die’ but Calls for ‘Business as Usual’ During Coronavirus Crisis
- News3 days ago
‘He Sure Showed Up to Work on July 4th in Moscow’: GOP Senator Blasted for Opposing Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Tennessee Pastor Says America’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is a ‘Reckoning’ for Allowing Abortion and Gay Marriage
- AYKM?2 days ago
Baton Rouge Pastor Defies Order and Holds Service Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘The Virus Is Politically Motivated’
- PANTS ON FIRE3 days ago
Trump Now Insists He’s ‘Always Known This Is a Pandemic’ – After Calling Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’
- News1 day ago
Listen: Secret Audio Reveals Top GOP Senator Knew Weeks Ago Just How Devastating COVID-19 Is but Didn’t Warn the Public