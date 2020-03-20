Watch: Trump Wages Vicious Attack on Reporter for Asking What He Has to Say to Americans Who Are Scared of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump waged a vicious attack against a reporter who asked him to talk to Americans who are scared in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?” NBC News Peter Alexander asked the President Friday afternoon during the coronavirus press conference, after offering some bleak statistics.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied. “That’s what I say.”

Trump went on to take a question from another reporter, but went back to attack Alexander more.

“I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope,” Trump said. “You’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and ‘Concast,'” Trump declared, purposely calling Comcast by the wrong name.

“That’s really bad reporting,” Trump repeated. “And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”

“Let’s see if it works,” Trump said, apparently putting all his own hopes on an old malaria drug that studies show has had limited effect on COVID-19, but that right wing websites have been promoting as a cure, which it is not.

“I happen to feel good about it but who knows,” Trump continued. “I’m right alot,” he added.

Watch: