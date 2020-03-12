Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Expertly Convinces CDC Chief to Agree to Free Coronavirus Testing Regardless of Insurance

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat of California, is known for her expert questioning of congressional witnesses. A Yale and Harvard graduate, she has taught at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, and clearly puts her experience to work for her constituents in California’s 45th District.

On Thursday Congresswoman Porter questioned the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, and got him to agree to authorize free coronavirus testing for every American regardless of whether or not they have insurance and whether or not their insurance will cover it.

Wow. Katie Porter cites law that lets CDC pay for costs of diagnostic testing for anyone when needed. Asks CDC’s Redfield if he’ll commit to invoke that authority to make it free of charge for anyone. Redfield ducks, but Porter badgers him into saying “Yes.” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) March 12, 2020

That is huge.

As Rep. Porter explained to Dr. Redfield, at minimum coronavirus testing could cost $1331. Most Americans cannot afford that.

But federal law authorizes the head of the CDC, in this case Dr. Redfield, to authorize free testing during a national health crisis. The coronavirus pandemic is definitely a national health crisis.

Congresswoman Porter, by the way, is under strong challenge from a Republican who wants to take her seat. California’s 45th District is heavily Republican and Rep. Porter won her seat in 2018. Last week Porter advanced to a runoff in her Orange County swing district.

Watch as she masterfully convinces Redfield to agree that he has the legal authority to authorize free testing, then gets him to agree, on camera, to implement his authority to ensure every American can get tested for free.