FINALLY
Twitter Deletes Post From Right Wing Site Suggesting Intentionally Infecting Americans With the Coronavirus
Twitter has finally stepped in and deleted a post from The Federalist that links to their article suggesting a program intentionally infecting healthy Americans with the coronavirus. The highly-controversial article which runs counter to medical experts’ advice effectively suggests coronavirus parties as a “social activity,” a database of every person in the U.S. and their COVID-19 infection status, and wonders: “Will we allow parents to make these sorts of infection decisions for both themselves and their children?”
“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules,” is the message social media users trying to access The Federalist’s tweet now receive.
Facebook has not deleted The Federalist’s post promoting its article. NCRM will not link to it but our original reporting on the article is here.
The article itself, penned by an Oregon dermatologist, has not been taken down, but it has been removed from the front page and does not appear in the website’s list of most popular stories, which given the controversy surrounding it, likely is.
“Twitter initially added a warning to the link stating that the post might be ‘unsafe,'” Mediaite reports. Twitter then “temporarily locked” The Federalist’s account, but it is once again active, sans the offensive and dangerous tweet, which read: “It is time to think outside the box and seriously consider a somewhat unconventional approach to COVID-19: controlled voluntary infection.”
“Twitter has taken aggressive measures to crack down on misinformation surrounding the coronavirus,” but there is still a tremendous amount of user-generated bad information on the platform.
As NCRM reported earlier, aside from the obvious problems with the article itself, the author ignores the fact that there is no proof re-infection would not happen after the coronavirus parties. There is sufficient anecdotal information to suggest at least some can “catch” the virus after recovery.
The Federalist is a right wing website whose secret finding has been the source of much online speculation. It advocates increasingly extremist viewpoints, and was co-founded by Ben Domenech, who is a regular on NBC’s and MSNBC’s “Meet the Press.”
FINALLY
Kansas to Allow Trans Residents to Change Gender on Birth Certificates
Kansas, look at you!
Transgender people born in Kansas will now be able to correct the gender marker on their birth certificates under a consent judgment between Lambda Legal and state officials issued Friday evening by a federal court.
“I’m glad to see the state of Kansas has agreed to recognize us for who we are. It should have not taken a lawsuit to reach that conclusion. This judgment makes me feel safer and like my state finally recognizes me and respects me as a woman,” said Nyla Foster, 30, a plaintiff on the case. “I am proud that transgender Kansans like me will no longer be forced into dangerous situations because their identity documents do not match who they are.”
“This is a tremendous victory for all transgender people born in Kansas. By acknowledging that its policy prohibiting transgender Kansans from correcting the sex designation on their birth certificates was discriminatory and unconstitutional, the State of Kansas has done the right thing and has taken a huge step forward,” said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, Senior Attorney at Lambda Legal.
Gonzalez-Pagan added, “This court-issued judgment builds not only on our recent court victories striking down similar policies prohibiting transgender people born in Idaho and Puerto Rico from having accurate birth certificates, but also upon years of advocacy by transgender Kansans. With this judgment Kansas will now finally be in line with the rest of the country, where already 47 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico have acknowledged the importance of individuals having access to essential identity documents that accurately reflect who they are.”
“After courts in Idaho and Puerto Rico found these categorical exclusions violate equal protection under the law and the right to privacy, Kansas’s position was untenable. We look forward to the last two states with these archaic policies, Ohio and Tennessee, to follow suit,” said Kara Ingelhart, Staff attorney at Lambda Legal.
Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit captioned Foster v. Andersen in October 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
Under the consent judgment entered by the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the court orders the Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other Kansas government officials to provide accurate birth certificates that reflect their true sex, consistent with their gender identity, and agrees that the policy prohibiting gender marker corrections to birth certificates violated the Equal Protection Clause and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
“As a transgender Black man living with a disability, I experience discrimination and embarrassment often, but a birth certificate inconsistent with who I am only made things harder. It is a huge relief to finally have an accurate birth certificate that is a true reflection of who I am,” said another plaintiff Luc Bensimon, a 46-year-old resident of Topeka, Kansas.
According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, almost one-third of transgender individuals who showed an identity document with a name or gender marker that conflicted with their perceived gender were harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against, or assaulted. Transgender individuals also are disproportionately targeted for hate crimes.
In addition to its victory in Foster v. Andersen, Lambda Legal also successfully challenged similar categorical bans in Idaho in F.V. v. Barron and Puerto Rico in Arroyo v. Rossello, and has sued the State of Ohio in Ray v. Himes and State of Tennessee in Gore v. Lee over their bans.
Read more about the case here.
Read the consent judgement here.
Learn more about the plaintiffs here:
FINALLY
Twitter (Finally) Bans Alex Jones and InfoWars – for Good
Twitter has just permanently banned conspiracy theorist and fake news purveyor Alex Jones and his InfoWars brand from the social media platform, one month after he was booted from other top tech companies.
“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” Twitter said.
In a series of tweets the company also said should Jones or his employees attempt to create new accounts to replace his and his InfoWars brand, they too would be shut down.
The company cited abuse Jones had hurled at CNN’s Oliver Darcy, The Daily Beast reports.
“Those are the eyes of a rat,” Jones told Darcy to his face in a live video, where he accused Darcy and CNN of trying police internet content.
Jones and InfoWars had about 1.5 million followers on Twitter.
RELATED: TWITTER WAS GOING TO BAN ALEX JONES – UNTIL ITS CEO STEPPED IN AND STOPPED IT: REPORT
Earlier today the Dept. of Justice announced it would be investigating social media companies to determine if they are “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas,” a claim that if true more likely applies to progressive outlets than conservative ones.
FINALLY
Hillary Clinton is Bringing ‘The Woman’s Hour’ to TV
Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is working with iconic film director Steven Spielberg to tell the tale of women’s voting rights.
She’ll add the new role of television producer to her resume with the upcoming book-turned-movie project The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.
“At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss‘ unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who – in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition – fought for and won American women’s right to vote,” Clinton stated.
“Unfolding over six weeks in the summer of 1920, The Woman’s Hour is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times,” she added. “So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Steven Spielberg to bring @efweiss5’s book ‘The Woman’s Hour’ to TV,” Clinton tweeted in a separate message. “It’s about the women who fought for suffrage nearly 100 years ago. We stand on their shoulders, and I’m delighted to have a hand in helping to tell their stories.”
I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Steven Spielberg to bring @efweiss5’s book “The Woman’s Hour” to TV. It’s about the women who fought for suffrage nearly 100 years ago. We stand on their shoulders, and I’m delighted to have a hand in helping to tell their stories.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 1, 2018
Many will remember that Hillary showed up to Donald Trump’s inauguration wearing white, the color of the suffragette movement. White is the symbol for purity; purple for dignity; and green for hope.
We want her wearing a green and purple scarf to the screening.
“In 1916, at the Democratic National Convention held in St. Louis, suffragists staged ‘The Golden Lane,’ which forced delegates to navigate through a long line of white-clad women, bearing golden sashes and umbrellas,” according to History.com’s coverage of the women’s suffrage movement. “And more than 60 years later, in 1978, nearly 100,000 women dressed similarly when they marched on Washington in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. Today, the long, hard-fought struggle for women’s suffrage is still being honored.”
Clinton has her fingerprints on this project in more ways than one. It’s expected that she will be involved in casting decisions, as well as the search for a writer and director, although, we imagine she already has one viable candidate for that last role.
As for Clinton’s time in front of the cameras, she’ll next be seen in a guest starring role in the CBS series Madam Secretary. Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will also star. The drama returns to television with its fifth season premiere on Oct. 7.
