Supreme Court Agrees to Hear GOP Case Designed to Permanently Kill Obamacare – Possibly Just Before the 2020 Election

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear arguments in a case first brought by Republican state Attorneys General that was designed to permanently kill ObamaCare. A lower court has ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, and took the dramatic step on declaring the entire Affordable Care Act, as a result, is also unconstitutional.

Republicans, including the Trump administration, urged the nation’s top court to take up the case, and to agree that ObamaCare must be voided – but to not hear the case until after the November 2020 presidential election.

The Court is expected to hear the case in October. If so, weeks before voters go to the polls, or as they go to the polls to vote early, they will hear Republicans arguing their healthcare should be eliminated.

There is a good chance that SCOTUS will hear this case in October 2020, shortly before the November election, which means the Trump administration will be asking the Supreme Court to obliterate Obamacare just as voters prepare to cast their ballots. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 2, 2020

