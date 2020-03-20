News
NY Governor Implements State-Wide Stay at Home Policy Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Not Life as Usual – Deal With It’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just instituted a state-wide stay at home policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The policy, which he says will be enforced with fines, applies to all non-essential businesses.
“This is not life as usual,” Gov. Cuomo said in a televised address. “Deal with it.”
“These are not helpful hints,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are legal provisions.”
“There is a social compact that we have,” he added.
He also warned the young that they indeed can contract COVID-19, and dispelled the false belief that they cannot transmit the virus if they are not symptomatic.
"This is the most drastic action we can take."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that "only essential businesses" will be functioning, adding that there will be a 100% workforce reduction of non-essential services. https://t.co/WXLjCOmGEr pic.twitter.com/qUvL8iURck
— ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2020
News
Trump Says He Will Invoke Defense Production Act to Order Manufacturers to Produce Medical Supplies and Equipment
President Donald Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to order U.S. manufacturers to start producing critical life-saving medical equipment, like masks and ventilators.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to the President Friday morning. Through a spokesperson the New York Democrat reportedly said “Trump yelled to someone in his office to do it now.”
NEWS, per SCHUMER team: SCHUMER AND TRUMP spoke at 11 a.m. on the phone.
SCHUMER urged him to invoke Defense Production Act to get ventilators and other equip going for those in need
PER SCHUMER spox: Trump yelled to someone in his office to do it now.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 20, 2020
Trump falsely claimed Friday morning that “last night we put it into gear.”
It is unknown how long it will take for the process to begin.
Former Obama Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act chief Andy Slavitt:
Apparently, Trump now says he will invoke the Defense Production Act.
Stick with it.
Everyone who can make protective equipment anywhere in the country, thermometers, long swabs, tests, or Ventilators. Get on it. You must trust you will get paid.
You will save lives.
— Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) March 20, 2020
News
‘Bless Your Stock Dumping Heart’: GOP’s Kelly Loeffler Sold Off Stocks After COVID-19 Briefing — and Nobody’s Buying Her Explanation
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold off stock holdings after hearing a private briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that has since shredded the U.S. economy — and nobody’s buying her explanation.
The Georgia Republican was among four senators — including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Jim Imhofe (R-OK) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) — who dumped stocks after hearing the private, all-senators briefing last month about COVID-19’s threat to public health and the economy.
Loeffler tweeted about the briefing at the time, saying she appreciated hearing from President Donald Trump’s top health officials, but privately sold off many of her holdings and picked up shares in a software company that has since made money off teleconferencing work in the period of social distancing.
The senator defended herself on Twitter after the transactions became public.
“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack,” Loeffler tweeted. “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”
This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.
— Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) March 20, 2020
But other social media users weren’t convinced.
Oh bless your stock dumping heart.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) March 20, 2020
— Bonnie J (@bonnielep) March 20, 2020
Except for the fact you and other senators sold stocks after being in meetings about a pandemic, the fact that you also bought stocks in teleconferencing companies you knew would do well, and the fact your husband is the chairman of the NY Stock Exchange, this defense checks out!
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 20, 2020
insider trader says what
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 20, 2020
And the fact that you had inside information and may have accidentally (on purpose) SHARED that information with these anonymous “third party” financial advisers? Hmm? I’ll wait. Meantime, over a THIRD of my investments have vanished.
— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 20, 2020
A few points to consider:
1. She had NO stock transactions reported at all prior to the very day of the briefing.
2. Her portfolio sold 19 stocks and only bought 2
3. The stocks she did buy were in telecom, which stood to benefit from millions of people being forced to WFH https://t.co/xyNrGVPHnv
— Sam Stein (@samstein) March 20, 2020
Cool cool.
I’m sure the $250k of stock you bought in the company that makes software to allow people to work from home was just a crazy coincidence.
— Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) March 20, 2020
YOUR HUSBAND IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE.
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 20, 2020
Soooo… what you are saying is this is all just a big coincidence. It just so happened that you sold stock for the first time as a senator on the very day you got the briefing. Could happen to anyone. pic.twitter.com/WnCFJ9VM3N
— Mash (@thisismash) March 20, 2020
Seriously? You really think we’re going to fall for this? pic.twitter.com/tmvmuL1I6c
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 20, 2020
lol you’re one of the most hated people in the country right now
— David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 20, 2020
We believe you. We’re sure that you pay no attention at all to your investments and had no communication with your financial advisors even indirectly because money is not important to you, right?
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 20, 2020
You’re telling us that your husband is the NYSE chair, and he doesn’t make investment decisions on his own?
— Mike Prevost 🇫🇮🇪🇺🏳️🌈🌱 (@MikePrevost3) March 20, 2020
News
Tulsi Gabbard Quits Campaign – Says Voters Have Chosen Biden
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign, and says “it’s clear” former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen by the voters.
Gabbard suggested the coronavirus pandemic led to her decision to suspend her campaign, and says she can serve the U.S. best by being a member of Congress and in the military if the Hawaii governor calls up the National Guard.
Important announcement.
From Oahu, Hawaiʻi. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/XcHshtgVYA
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 19, 2020
