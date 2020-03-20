Connect with us

NY Governor Implements State-Wide Stay at Home Policy Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Not Life as Usual – Deal With It’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just instituted a state-wide stay at home policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  The policy, which he says will be enforced with fines, applies to all non-essential businesses.

“This is not life as usual,” Gov. Cuomo said in a televised address. “Deal with it.”

“These are not helpful hints,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are legal provisions.”

“There is a social compact that we have,” he added.

He also warned the young that they indeed can contract COVID-19, and dispelled the false belief that they cannot transmit the virus if they are not symptomatic.

 

Trump Says He Will Invoke Defense Production Act to Order Manufacturers to Produce Medical Supplies and Equipment

President Donald Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to order U.S. manufacturers to start producing critical life-saving medical equipment, like masks and ventilators.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to the President Friday morning. Through a spokesperson the New York Democrat reportedly said “Trump yelled to someone in his office to do it now.”

Trump falsely claimed Friday morning that “last night we put it into gear.”

It is unknown how long it will take for the process to begin.

Former Obama Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act chief Andy Slavitt:

‘Bless Your Stock Dumping Heart’: GOP’s Kelly Loeffler Sold Off Stocks After COVID-19 Briefing — and Nobody’s Buying Her Explanation

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold off stock holdings after hearing a private briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that has since shredded the U.S. economy — and nobody’s buying her explanation.

The Georgia Republican was among four senators — including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Jim Imhofe (R-OK) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) — who dumped stocks after hearing the private, all-senators briefing last month about COVID-19’s threat to public health and the economy.

Loeffler tweeted about the briefing at the time, saying she appreciated hearing from President Donald Trump’s top health officials, but privately sold off many of her holdings and picked up shares in a software company that has since made money off teleconferencing work in the period of social distancing.

The senator defended herself on Twitter after the transactions became public.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack,” Loeffler tweeted. “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”

But other social media users weren’t convinced.

Tulsi Gabbard Quits Campaign – Says Voters Have Chosen Biden

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign, and says “it’s clear” former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen by the voters.

Gabbard suggested the coronavirus pandemic led to her decision to suspend her campaign, and says she can serve the U.S. best by being a member of Congress and in the military if the Hawaii governor calls up the National Guard.

 

