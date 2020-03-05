‘Go to Hell’: Internet Trounces ‘Useless’ Rand Paul for Lone ‘No’ Vote on Emergency $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill

The U.S. Senate has just passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan emergency spending bill to fight the impending coronavirus pandemic by a vote of 96-1. The only “no” vote was from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). The sometimes libertarian from Kentucky had tried to attach an amendment requiring a large portion of the $8.3 billion to be paid for by cuts from other areas of the federal budget.

The $8.3 billion bill was a direct no confidence vote against President Donald Trump, whose handling of the coronavirus attack has been panned by not only the majority of voters, but the majority of Republicans. It is more than triple the $2.5 billion Trump proposed.

Bloomberg News reports the bill is seen as just a “down payment on coronavirus response.” And contrary to HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s wishes, the legislation allows the federal government to regulate the price of any vaccines to battle COVID-19.

Paul, who was first elected in 2010, says he’s “a hard-working and dedicated physician – not a career politician.” He is an ophthalmologist without a bachelor’s degree who has not been board certified by a current licensing board. He reportedly had to start his own medical association because “his ophthalmology certification is contested.”

Sen. Paul Thursday grandstanded on the Senate floor, comparing the emergency coronavirus funding to foreign aid which he then compared to welfare for rich people. He also urged against allowing “fear or urgency” causing the Senate to “lose our minds.”

The internet was immediately furious with Senator Paul, whose purity on spending bills has been quite selective.

Worth noting here that Rand Paul voted for a $1.5T deficit financed tax cut. https://t.co/4LGzPlLT6T — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) March 5, 2020

so @randpaul was okay with giving the wealthy a tax cut that caused our debt to almost double but is not okay with saving American lives in a worldwide health crisis. Good to know where the priorities are. — susanwitt (@susanwitt56) March 5, 2020

This guy is so useless. — Debbie B (@Debb719) March 5, 2020

People are LITERALLY DYING from a growing PANDEMIC, and you’re worried about a pay-for?? Go to hell, Rand. — Grand New Decade Moff 🦄 (@GrandMoffJoseph) March 5, 2020

New policy: everyone gets proper coronavirus protection except @RandPaul and his enablers. — Brooklyn Cybele sez *wash your hands* (@brooklyncybele) March 5, 2020

How utterly disgusting that ⁦@RandPaul⁩ wanted to attach items to this bill that have NOTHING to do with the emerging health crisis. I mean, who voted for this human garbage? He’s a health risk, to say the least.

https://t.co/7J4tSCLuFf — AGirlHasNoPresident 🆘 (@bttr_as1) March 5, 2020

@RandPaul is a jackass. Seriously, who votes against funds to fight a global pandemic? Maybe Rand Paul shouldn’t have bent over backwards for Trumps tax cuts for the rich, or for funding Trump’s stupid wall? Eat when it comes to Americans health and safety, nope, too much $$ — Angela Ryan (@Ryan2011Angela) March 5, 2020

Rand Paul is working for the Russians. Chaos is his mission. Harming the U.S. is what he’s been tasked to do. — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) March 5, 2020