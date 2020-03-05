Connect with us

AND THIS GUY IS A DOCTOR?

‘Go to Hell’: Internet Trounces ‘Useless’ Rand Paul for Lone ‘No’ Vote on Emergency $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill

Published

on

The U.S. Senate has just passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan emergency spending bill to fight the impending coronavirus pandemic by a vote of 96-1. The only “no” vote was from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). The sometimes libertarian from Kentucky had tried to attach an amendment requiring a large portion of the $8.3 billion to be paid for by cuts from other areas of the federal budget.

The $8.3 billion bill was a direct no confidence vote against President Donald Trump, whose handling of the coronavirus attack has been panned by not only the majority of voters, but the majority of Republicans. It is more than triple the $2.5 billion Trump proposed.

Bloomberg News reports the bill is seen as just a “down payment on coronavirus response.” And contrary to HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s wishes, the legislation allows the federal government to regulate the price of any vaccines to battle COVID-19.

Paul, who was first elected in 2010, says he’s “a hard-working and dedicated physician – not a career politician.” He is an ophthalmologist without a bachelor’s degree who has not been board certified by a current licensing board. He reportedly had to start his own medical association because “his ophthalmology certification is contested.”

Sen. Paul Thursday grandstanded on the Senate floor, comparing the emergency coronavirus funding to foreign aid which he then compared to welfare for rich people. He also urged against allowing “fear or urgency” causing the Senate to “lose our minds.”

The internet was immediately furious with Senator Paul, whose purity on spending bills has been quite selective.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.