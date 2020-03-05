AND THIS GUY IS A DOCTOR?
‘Go to Hell’: Internet Trounces ‘Useless’ Rand Paul for Lone ‘No’ Vote on Emergency $8 Billion Coronavirus Bill
The U.S. Senate has just passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan emergency spending bill to fight the impending coronavirus pandemic by a vote of 96-1. The only “no” vote was from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). The sometimes libertarian from Kentucky had tried to attach an amendment requiring a large portion of the $8.3 billion to be paid for by cuts from other areas of the federal budget.
The $8.3 billion bill was a direct no confidence vote against President Donald Trump, whose handling of the coronavirus attack has been panned by not only the majority of voters, but the majority of Republicans. It is more than triple the $2.5 billion Trump proposed.
Bloomberg News reports the bill is seen as just a “down payment on coronavirus response.” And contrary to HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s wishes, the legislation allows the federal government to regulate the price of any vaccines to battle COVID-19.
Paul, who was first elected in 2010, says he’s “a hard-working and dedicated physician – not a career politician.” He is an ophthalmologist without a bachelor’s degree who has not been board certified by a current licensing board. He reportedly had to start his own medical association because “his ophthalmology certification is contested.”
Sen. Paul Thursday grandstanded on the Senate floor, comparing the emergency coronavirus funding to foreign aid which he then compared to welfare for rich people. He also urged against allowing “fear or urgency” causing the Senate to “lose our minds.”
The internet was immediately furious with Senator Paul, whose purity on spending bills has been quite selective.
Worth noting here that Rand Paul voted for a $1.5T deficit financed tax cut. https://t.co/4LGzPlLT6T
— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) March 5, 2020
so @randpaul was okay with giving the wealthy a tax cut that caused our debt to almost double but is not okay with saving American lives in a worldwide health crisis. Good to know where the priorities are.
— susanwitt (@susanwitt56) March 5, 2020
This guy is so useless.
— Debbie B (@Debb719) March 5, 2020
People are LITERALLY DYING from a growing PANDEMIC, and you’re worried about a pay-for??
Go to hell, Rand.
— Grand New Decade Moff 🦄 (@GrandMoffJoseph) March 5, 2020
New policy: everyone gets proper coronavirus protection except @RandPaul and his enablers.
— Brooklyn Cybele sez *wash your hands* (@brooklyncybele) March 5, 2020
How utterly disgusting that @RandPaul wanted to attach items to this bill that have NOTHING to do with the emerging health crisis.
I mean, who voted for this human garbage? He’s a health risk, to say the least.
https://t.co/7J4tSCLuFf
— AGirlHasNoPresident 🆘 (@bttr_as1) March 5, 2020
@RandPaul is a jackass. Seriously, who votes against funds to fight a global pandemic? Maybe Rand Paul shouldn’t have bent over backwards for Trumps tax cuts for the rich, or for funding Trump’s stupid wall? Eat when it comes to Americans health and safety, nope, too much $$
— Angela Ryan (@Ryan2011Angela) March 5, 2020
Rand Paul is working for the Russians. Chaos is his mission. Harming the U.S. is what he’s been tasked to do.
— Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) March 5, 2020
WTAF? Tax cuts for the1% but saving people’s lives.. not so much..
— Mary Richie (@MaryRichie2) March 5, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BYE2 days ago
CNN Analyst ‘Guarantees’ Trump Will Replace Pence — and Predicts the Exact Date and Person
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘Ronna, Go to Hell!’ Donna Brazile Tears Into RNC Chairwoman for Using ‘Russian Talking Points’ on Fox News
- News3 days ago
‘Time to Go’: Internet Reacts to Chris Matthews Abruptly Exiting MSNBC Amid Criticism and Sexist Behavior
- HONEST EXPERT2 days ago
America Will Say ‘Boy, That Was Bad’ After Coronavirus Predicts Top Government Public Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
- SUPER TUESDAY1 day ago
Elizabeth Warren Assessing Her Path Forward: Report
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
Biden in First Place Over Sanders After Dramatic Double-Digit Jump in First Poll Since Buttigieg and Klobuchar Exits
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA18 hours ago
Trump Dangerously Claims ‘Corona Flu’ Patients ‘Get Better’ by ‘Going to Work’ – Falsely Says Death Rate Actually Less Than 1%