‘Bless Your Stock Dumping Heart’: GOP’s Kelly Loeffler Sold Off Stocks After COVID-19 Briefing — and Nobody’s Buying Her Explanation
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold off stock holdings after hearing a private briefing on the coronavirus outbreak that has since shredded the U.S. economy — and nobody’s buying her explanation.
The Georgia Republican was among four senators — including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Jim Imhofe (R-OK) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) — who dumped stocks after hearing the private, all-senators briefing last month about COVID-19’s threat to public health and the economy.
Loeffler tweeted about the briefing at the time, saying she appreciated hearing from President Donald Trump’s top health officials, but privately sold off many of her holdings and picked up shares in a software company that has since made money off teleconferencing work in the period of social distancing.
The senator defended herself on Twitter after the transactions became public.
“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack,” Loeffler tweeted. “I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”
But other social media users weren’t convinced.
Oh bless your stock dumping heart.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) March 20, 2020
— Bonnie J (@bonnielep) March 20, 2020
Except for the fact you and other senators sold stocks after being in meetings about a pandemic, the fact that you also bought stocks in teleconferencing companies you knew would do well, and the fact your husband is the chairman of the NY Stock Exchange, this defense checks out!
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 20, 2020
insider trader says what
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 20, 2020
And the fact that you had inside information and may have accidentally (on purpose) SHARED that information with these anonymous “third party” financial advisers? Hmm? I’ll wait. Meantime, over a THIRD of my investments have vanished.
— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 20, 2020
A few points to consider:
1. She had NO stock transactions reported at all prior to the very day of the briefing.
2. Her portfolio sold 19 stocks and only bought 2
3. The stocks she did buy were in telecom, which stood to benefit from millions of people being forced to WFH https://t.co/xyNrGVPHnv
— Sam Stein (@samstein) March 20, 2020
Cool cool.
I’m sure the $250k of stock you bought in the company that makes software to allow people to work from home was just a crazy coincidence.
— Darwin Brender a’ Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) March 20, 2020
YOUR HUSBAND IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE.
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 20, 2020
Soooo… what you are saying is this is all just a big coincidence. It just so happened that you sold stock for the first time as a senator on the very day you got the briefing. Could happen to anyone. pic.twitter.com/WnCFJ9VM3N
— Mash (@thisismash) March 20, 2020
Seriously? You really think we’re going to fall for this? pic.twitter.com/tmvmuL1I6c
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 20, 2020
lol you’re one of the most hated people in the country right now
— David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 20, 2020
We believe you. We’re sure that you pay no attention at all to your investments and had no communication with your financial advisors even indirectly because money is not important to you, right?
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 20, 2020
You’re telling us that your husband is the NYSE chair, and he doesn’t make investment decisions on his own?
— Mike Prevost 🇫🇮🇪🇺🏳️🌈🌱 (@MikePrevost3) March 20, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard Quits Campaign – Says Voters Have Chosen Biden
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is ending her presidential campaign, and says “it’s clear” former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen by the voters.
Gabbard suggested the coronavirus pandemic led to her decision to suspend her campaign, and says she can serve the U.S. best by being a member of Congress and in the military if the Hawaii governor calls up the National Guard.
Important announcement.
From Oahu, Hawai?i. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/XcHshtgVYA
— Tulsi Gabbard ? (@TulsiGabbard) March 19, 2020
Listen: Secret Audio Reveals Top GOP Senator Knew Weeks Ago Just How Devastating COVID-19 Is but Didn’t Warn the Public
U.S. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, three weeks ago told a private, exclusive audience just how lethal and devastating coronavirus is, but said nothing to the general public.
“There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” Senator Burr says in the secret audio recording (below) obtained by NPR.
COVID-19 is “probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic,” Burr tells members of the Tar Heel Circle, a club of North Carolina business people. NPR’s Tim Mak says it cost $500 to $10,000 to become a member.
Mak says a lot of what Burr said could happen already has. But Burr “never told the general public.”
Listen:
Image via Facebook
‘Who Is in Charge?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe Furiously Calls Out White House ‘BS’ on COVID-19 Testing
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped President Donald Trump to shreds for dragging his feet on testing for coronavirus, even after an outbreak exploded and shut down life in America.
The president insisted he knew the pandemic was coming, although just days ago he was calling it a hoax, and the “Morning Joe” hosts said neither of those conflicting claims made Trump look good.
“The president said he knew it was coming,” Brzezinski said. “It’s almost worse when you look at it that way. That’s just malpractice. You know something like this is coming, and you do nothing. That’s what he’s telling the American people. He did nothing from the get-go.”
Trump reportedly didn’t want to push out widespread testing weeks ago, before the virus took hold, because he worried that a large number of cases would make him look bad politically — and Scarborough said the president still seemed unable to grasp the crisis he’s facing.
“Who is in charge at the White House, other than the president?” Scarborough began. “We hear Jared [Kushner] is in charge at the White House. Why do we still not have tests? We keep getting promised a million tests here, a million tests there. Yesterday, we heard reports from a health official that we don’t have a lot of the supplies that are needed to apply the tests.”
“Who is in charge?” he continued. “I’ll guaran-damn-tee you, I can give you businesspeople that could be in charge of this and would say, literally, get me a test in a week — go. Even if it were a little longer than a week, they would be on war footing, like FDR. He basically sent Detroit to war, and Detroit helped win the war. What’s happening in this White House? Why are we still hearing this BS about ventilators, when it is BS? Why are we hearing BS about testing around the corner, when it is proving to be BS? When is somebody going to finally be in charge and get these tests to the people of Ohio who need it, to the people of Florida who need it, to the people of Arizona who need it, to the people of New York and California who need it, to the people in Nebraska who need it?”
Scarborough said the president’s mistakes at the start of the outbreak would eventually be made clear, but he was more concerned about what was being done now to halt its spread.
“What are we doing now?” he said. “What are we doing now is my question?”
