Biden Vows to Have a Woman Vice President, Sanders Says His ‘Very Strong Tendency Is to Move in That Direction’
Joe Biden promised to have a woman as his vice presidential running mate during Sunday night’s Democratic debate.
Bernie Sanders was less committal, after seeming to delay his answer.
“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow,” Biden said.
Sanders, after being asked a few times, said he “in all likelihood” would, but would not commit.
“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman,” Sanders said. “So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”
Watch:
Joe Biden commits to choosing a woman as his running mate at CNN's #DemDebate. Bernie Sanders says "in all likelihood" he will too. https://t.co/lDorNOTsr2 pic.twitter.com/1lZRIfZBZL
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 16, 2020
Read: White House Physician Says Trump’s Coronavirus Test ‘Is Negative’
President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning he had been tested for coronavirus, and the results would be back in “a day, two days.”
Saturday evening the White House released a letter from the White House physician announcing Trump had been tested Friday.
“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Commander Conley wrote.
The White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took the coronavirus test and he’s negative. pic.twitter.com/lvm6lU8B7O
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2020
Watch: Trump Says He Has Been Tested for Coronavirus But Does Not Know Result
President Donald Trump casually announced he has taken a coronavirus test, notably mentioning it was in response to the press’ questions. Trump said he took it Friday night but does not know the result or when he will have the result.
“I don’t know, whatever it takes, a day, two days,” Trump told reporters.
Some coronavirus test results are available within hours, but the president said his was sent out to a lab.
Over last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Trump was in close proximity to several members of the Brazilian president’s administration who have tested positive for coronavirus.
BREAKING: President Trump says he took a coronavirus test pic.twitter.com/f2V5Dw7UU0
— Blair Guild (@BlairGuild) March 14, 2020
White House Checking Temperatures of Anyone in Close Contact With Trump or Pence
The White House has begun checking the temperatures of anyone coming in close contact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. Politico reports White House officials took the temperatures of reporters Saturday morning before allowing them into the press briefing room where the vice president is about to hold a news conference.
“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
One person was “turned away due to temperature level,” MSNBC just reported. It is unclear if they were directed to get tested or to take any other precautions. MSNBC also reports staff members who have come in contact with Trump or Pence have also had their temperatures taken.
Related: How We Know Trump Was Lying When He Said ‘I Didn’t Do It’ and ‘I Don’t Know Anything About’ Closing the Pandemic Office
What is unclear is if the motivation behind the new protocol is to protect the president and vice president, or in response to the fact that both officials have been in close contact with several people over the past week, including several officials of the Brazilian president’s administration, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
