Biden Vows to Have a Woman Vice President, Sanders Says His ‘Very Strong Tendency Is to Move in That Direction’

Joe Biden promised to have a woman as his vice presidential running mate during Sunday night’s Democratic debate.

Bernie Sanders was less committal, after seeming to delay his answer.

“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow,” Biden said.

Sanders, after being asked a few times, said he “in all likelihood” would, but would not commit.

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman,” Sanders said. “So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”

