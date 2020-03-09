News
Biden Advisors Say Top Dems Like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates Could Have Big Roles in Administration
While former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing on winning the Democratic nomination his advisors and confidants are putting together the foundation of what a Biden administration might look like.
“Biden advisers describe a Return to Normal plan — a reversal of President Trump’s unorthodox, improvisational style. Biden wants known, trusted people around him — many from the Obama years,” Axios reports. “Biden, a throw-back institutionalist, relishes an emphasis on governing, norms and restoring alliances. That includes respect for experts, and for the art and science of governing.”
That all may be critical to the future of the nation if the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, killing people while destroying world markets, supply chains, and public confidence in the systems that keep nations together.
Biden’s advisors say it is important that his a vice president be a woman, an African American, or both. Some are hoping he would pick Senator Elizabeth Warren as his Vice President, which would “excite party progressives.”
Other possible VP choices include Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Pete Buttigieg would be expected to be asked to be Ambassador to the United Nations, or U.S. Trade Representative.
Those concerned with the coronavirus pandemic will be pleased to know Biden’s likely Chief of Staff would be Ron Klain, who served in that role when Biden was Vice President, and also for V.P. Al Gore. Klain was President Obama’s “Ebola Czar,” and is a frequent cable news guest discussing the current coronavirus crisis.
Other possibilities for some key cabinet positions, per Axios:
- John Kerry would love to take a new Cabinet position devoted to climate change, or might even accept a curtain call to return as secretary of state.
- Susan Rice, formerly President Obama’s national security adviser, is another option for State.
- Mike Bloomberg, who swiftly endorsed Biden after the former mayor’s campaign collapsed, would be a top possibility to head the World Bank.
- Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general under Obama who stood up to Trump and was fired, would be a leading contender for attorney general.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary could help unite the party.
- Jamie Dimon — chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, and mentioned over the years as a potential presidential candidate — would also be considered for Treasury.
- Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America, is another possibility for Treasury.
Booker Backs Biden
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has thrown his support to former Vice President Joe Biden, just one day before “mini Super Tuesday.”
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Sen. Booker, who ended his own campaign for president in January, said. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll
show there's more that unites us than divides us.
He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.
That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020
Senate Democrats Believe Their Path to Dethroning Mitch McConnell Is Better Than Ever: Report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.
The second development is the reported agreement of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) to run for Senate against Steve Daines — something he spent months insisting he had zero interest in doing.
“We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who endorsed Biden early.
“I’m optimistic,” agreed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I think we have some good candidates, and I think Joe Biden at the top of the ticket is going to be wonderful.”
Tulsi Gabbard 371 Delegates Away From Qualifying for Next Debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
CBS News’ Kabir Khanna does the math:
If all available delegates have been allocated by this point, this new @DNC debate qualification rule implies threshold of 373 delegates…
Tulsi Gabbard is at 2 in our current count (American Samoa) https://t.co/VM9w85ZLn3
— Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 6, 2020
The Congresswoman from Hawaii currently has two delegates from American Samoa.
“Biden and Sanders have already met the threshold to qualify for the Arizona debate,” says CNN, which will co-host the debate in Arizona with Univision.
