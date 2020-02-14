UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Cancels White House Visit After Trump Slams Phone on Him in ‘Apoplectic’ Rage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be visiting the White House next month as originally planned. One of the American president’s few international allies canceled the March trip after President Donald Trump slammed the phone down and hung up on him in a fit of “apoplectic” rage last month.

Johnson has been planning to come to Washington but has “repeatedly delayed the trip after a series of rows with the president over Iran, Huawei and a rejected bid by the prime minister to extradite the wife of a US diplomat,” Business Insider reports.

The Financial Times adds that “Trump vented ‘apoplectic’ fury at Boris Johnson in a tense phone call over Britain’s decision to allow Huawei a role in its 5G mobile phone networks, according to officials in London and Washington.”

An official “confirmed that the Trump-Johnson call was ‘very difficult.’ British officials with knowledge of the exchange said they were taken aback by the force of the president’s language towards Mr Johnson.”

Image by Number 10 via Flickr and a CC license