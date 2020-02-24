UGLY AMERICAN
Trump Butchers Language During Massive India Welcome Rally — as Crowd Walks Out on His Speech
President Donald Trump butchered several Indian words during a speech on his first official visit to the country.
Trump addressed a massive public rally Monday in Gujarat, the home state of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and struggled to pronounce several words, reported BBC.
The U.S. president bungled his pronunciation of Ahmedabad, the city where he was speaking, and the name of Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
Trump, who entered to the music of Elton John, also called the Vedas — ancient Hindu texts — the “Vestas.”
BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan reported that crowds began leaving midway through Trump’s speech, which came after Modi spoke.
