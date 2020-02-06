Connect with us

MONSTER

Trump Administration Quietly Changing Food Stamp Rule to Kick More Than 3 Million – Including Children – Out of Program

Published

on

At his State of the Union Address Tuesday night President Donald Trump bragged about having lifted more than 10 million people “off of welfare.” That’s false – it’s not lifting someone off welfare if you just make it harder or impossible for them to access benefits.

Because that’s what the Trump administration has been doing for years,

And now they’re doing it again, kicking millions off food stamps. Millions, including children and veterans.

According to NBC News a new rule change would “leave more than 3 million people without access to food through SNAP and cause nearly a million children to lose their automatic enrollment in the national school breakfast and lunch programs.”

At issue is the way the Trump administration is choosing to interpret the law. It is removing flexibility states have in determining if an individual or a family is eligible for the benefits.

The rule change is expected to take effect soon.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.