MONSTER
Trump Administration Quietly Changing Food Stamp Rule to Kick More Than 3 Million – Including Children – Out of Program
At his State of the Union Address Tuesday night President Donald Trump bragged about having lifted more than 10 million people “off of welfare.” That’s false – it’s not lifting someone off welfare if you just make it harder or impossible for them to access benefits.
Donald Trump just claimed he’s weaning people off food stamps. In truth he’s kicking them off. #SOTU https://t.co/0zGf3WiVfh pic.twitter.com/B7BQ5VOSUP
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 5, 2020
Because that’s what the Trump administration has been doing for years,
And now they’re doing it again, kicking millions off food stamps. Millions, including children and veterans.
According to NBC News a new rule change would “leave more than 3 million people without access to food through SNAP and cause nearly a million children to lose their automatic enrollment in the national school breakfast and lunch programs.”
At issue is the way the Trump administration is choosing to interpret the law. It is removing flexibility states have in determining if an individual or a family is eligible for the benefits.
The rule change is expected to take effect soon.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'VERY STABLE GENIUS'3 days ago
‘Ultimate Hypocrisy: Morning Joe Panel Rains Holy Hell on Trump’s ‘Unpatriotic’ Behavior During National Anthem (Video)
- FAIR WARNING2 days ago
‘Vengeance Is Coming’: Rick Wilson Warns Real State of Our Union Will Be a ‘Mass of Horrors’ Once Trump Is Acquitted
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)
- RACISM IS RACISM2 days ago
Trump Exploded After Aides Rejected His ‘Insane’ 7-Minute Birther Disavowal in 2016: Book
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Nationalist Wants $22 Million to Win Top 2020 Battleground States – and Eradicate Separation of Church and State
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
‘Why Fox News Viewers Are So Ignorant’: Sean Hannity Destroyed for Claiming Democrats Support ‘Abortion After Birth’
- PARTISAN HACK3 days ago
Nunes Scorched Over Claim Dems and ‘Socialists’ Don’t Understand ‘Importance’ of Paper Ballots – Since He Voted Against Them
- PROFILE IN COURAGE1 day ago
Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones Hailed as Hero After Declaring He Will Vote to Convict Trump Despite Political Consequences