News
Revealed: White House Budget Office Misled Congress on Trump’s Ukraine Extortion Scheme
A new batch of unredacted emails shows the White House Office of Management and Budget misled congressional investigators about administration actions toward Ukraine.
The Trump administration had already released redacted versions of those emails Jan. 22 to the nonprofit group American Oversight under a court order, but Just Security obtained unredacted versions of the documents under the condition that they not be reprinted.
The emails “confirm that OMB, including the general counsel’s office, was fully in the loop about the Pentagon’s concerns and took active steps to bury them,” reported Just Security’s Kate Brannen.
The newly revealed documents also show that OMB lied to and misled the Government Accountability Office, a congressional investigative body, about President Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold Ukraine funding.
“OMB is continuing its efforts to keep its knowledge of the Pentagon’s legal worries a secret, blacking out the portions of the emails where DoD officials voiced their concerns and where OMB staffers acknowledged them,” Brannen reported. “The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Paoletta reviewed the redactions before the documents were released.”
News
Federal Prosecutors in Roger Stone Case Resign After DOJ Intervenes to Request Lighter Sentence Following Trump Tweet
Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have resigned hours after the Dept. of Justice signaled it will overrule their sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison for the self-described “dirty trickster,” a confidant of President Donald Trump.
Aaron Zelinsky, who was one of the federal prosecutors who submitted the 7 to 9 year request to a federal judge, formally withdrew from the case and in a court filing announced he had “resigned” his special appointment to the Stone prosecution, Politico reports.
In a dead of night tweet President Trump called the sentencing recommendation a “miscarriage of justice!”
CNN ‘s Jeremy Herb reports a second federal prosecutor on the Stone case, Jonathan Kravis, has just quit as an Assistant United States Attorney.
MORE Stone fallout — a second Stone prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, has notified the court he “has resigned as an Assistant United States Attorney and therefore no longer represents the government in this matter.” pic.twitter.com/72TUZVyabg
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
DOJ Right Now Is Deciding Whether or Not to Charge Trump Ally Erik Prince
The Dept. of Justice is currently deciding whether or not to charge Erik Prince, a top Trump ally who has been linked to the Trump transition team. Prince, a former Navy SEAL, is the founder of the private, para-military company originally known as Blackwater, and is also the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The Wall Street Journal reports the DOJ is “in the late stages” of deciding if it should charge Prince after “an investigation into whether he lied to Congress in its Russia probe and violated U.S. export laws in his business dealings overseas.”
Prince could potentially be charged with making false statements to Congress and violating the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, including allegations of arms-trafficking.
Prince’s remarks to Congress in 2017 about his meeting with an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be problematic. Those comments at the time came under scrutiny but last year the Mueller report appeared to make them seem contradictory.
“A Lebanese-American businessman, George Nader,” the WSJ reports, “who pleaded guilty in Virginia federal court in January to charges including possessing child pornography, approached Mr. Prince about Mr. Dimitriev in early January 2017 and said the Russians were ‘looking to build a link with the incoming Trump Administration,’ the report said.”
Read the entire WSJ report here.
News
#BloombergIsRacist Trends After 2013 Video of Former Mayor Saying ‘We Disproportionately Stop Whites Too Much’ Resurfaces
Mike Bloomberg’s fast rise in the polls of Democratic presidential candidates has led to some quick vetting of the former New York City mayor and the results are so disturbing they’ve led to #BloombergIsRacist trending on social media.
A video from 2013 has resurfaced showing the then-mayor speaking on his weekly radio show about the NYPD’s highly-controversial “Stop and Frisk” program that targeted Black and Brown youth and teens.
“I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” Bloomberg said on-air.
Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL
— drop out bloomberg (@upmtn) February 11, 2020
His remarks were covered by local news media at the time as well.
Stop and Frisk, as practiced in NYC was ruled unconstitutional, but Bloomberg challenged that ruling.
That same year Donald Trump endorsed the program.
Stop and frisk works. Instead of criticizing @NY_POLICE Chief Ray Kelly, New Yorkers should be thanking him for keeping NY safe.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2013
In a separate audio clip from 2015 that is also making the rounds on social media Bloomberg can be heard saying:
“Ninety-five percent of murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city…. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of people that are getting killed.”
Share this far and wide. Unless the mainstream media picks it up, it will be isolated to twitter. pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 11, 2020
Some reactions:
Again… Bloomberg has a terrible record. He’s a Republican lite. But money alone can’t explain going from 0-22% w/ the base of the Democratic party in a field of much better known candidates. When people are willing to do the real work and talk to black voters we’ll find out why https://t.co/oxOeXP65O1
— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) February 11, 2020
reminder that Michael Bloomberg refused to settle the central park 5’s civil rights lawsuit once they were exonerated and spent millions fighting their case and siding with the police and prosecution. it was only settled after he left office as mayor #BloombergIsRacist https://t.co/3taXjLrPdc
— Wiz Khalicia (@aliciiajohnson) February 11, 2020
Image by Mike Bloomberg via Flickr and a CC license
