DEEP FAKE BUT NOT VERY DEEP
‘Propaganda’: Bloomberg Destroyed for Posting ‘Deep Fake’ ‘Hoax’ Clip of His Debate Performance to Make Him Look Better
‘In a Climate of Wildfire Misinformation, This Is Super Irresponsible’
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg‘s performance at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate was by most accounts at best terrible, but that didn’t stop the campaign from pushing out a fake, doctored, and highly-edited clip suggesting the other candidates on stage were silenced by a claim he made.
“I’m the only one here I think that’s ever started a business,” Bloomberg said during the debate, as this actual clip shows.
Here, I made the clip of what actually happened when Bloomberg asked who else had started a business. It was not 20 seconds of dumbfounded silence. pic.twitter.com/cpUAH5mkNJ
— Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) February 20, 2020
But in the Bloomberg clip, his remarks are followed by 20 seconds of very uncomfortable presidential candidates being stunned into silence – including actual crickets chirping – by his attack.
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020
Related: ‘The Most Expensive Night in Vegas I’ve Ever Seen,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Disaster’: Bloomberg’s Debate Performance Panned
The responses to Bloomberg’s fake video came quickly:
Going with deep fakes now are we?
— Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 20, 2020
Apparently the latest business Bloomberg started: A company that takes footage from his disastrous live TV appearances and deceptively edits it to make him look good. #Propaganda https://t.co/eguHCUVcNj
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 20, 2020
This is a fake video, James O’Keefe style. It was stitched together with clips from elsewhere in the debate to produce a hoax version.
From a presidential campaign. https://t.co/cAxPwoDvtt
— Hunter (@HunterDK) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg’s team is tweeting doctored videos from last night’s debate. In a climate of wildfire misinformation, this is super irresponsible. https://t.co/JMkey0vCkb
— Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) February 20, 2020
1) This video is fake
2) The Trump presidency is a refutation of the idea that “starting a business” qualifies one to be president https://t.co/IfypCycibf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020
i dont recall this going like this. https://t.co/ndkcqY0Vut
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 20, 2020
this isn’t how this exchange happened https://t.co/7nHfcHqHNT
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) February 20, 2020
Here we go again on the deceptive editing platform moderation argument https://t.co/joTGDz3OSw
— Quinta “Pro Quo” Jurecic (@qjurecic) February 20, 2020
