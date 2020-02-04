Nunes Scorched Over Claim Dems and ‘Socialists’ Don’t Understand ‘Importance’ of Paper Ballots – Since He Voted Against Them

Rep. Devin Nunes weighed in on the Iowa Caucuses debacle with a partisan and uninformed “hot take.” The Republican California Congressman who’s very close to the White House and President Donald Trump posted a tweet suggesting Democrats didn’t have a paper backup system for Monday’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

Too bad Dem/Socialists/Media didn’t read House Republican report on the importance of using paper ballots for election security… — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) February 4, 2020

It’s false to suggest there was no paper backup system. In fact, the caucus counting system is done largely on paper, and there is a paper backup system. The digital problem was reportedly with miscoding in a new app Iowa decided to use. Results are promised for later today.

“Iowa Democrats for the first time enacted a new ‘preference card’ system in which caucus-goers wrote down their choice for president. This created an unprecedented paper trail,” Politico reports.

But as some pointed out, Rep. Nunes not only thinks Democrats didn’t read a GOP report, he apparently didn’t either, since he voted against an election security bill that requires paper ballot backups. The bill’s sponsor is a Democrat.

You voted agaisnt the election security bill. Nice try #MoosCowNunes — Elizabeth Moss (@ralphpartydog) February 4, 2020

Guy who votes “no” on election security measures says what? https://t.co/D46jq4FChj — Chuck Todd’s Bangs (@_marymary7) February 4, 2020

Fun fact: 184 house Republicans, including Nunes, voted against a bill last summer that would’ve required election systems to use voter-verified paper ballots. https://t.co/29ZKDS6Biu — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) February 4, 2020

We literally wrote down our preference on paper ballots you turd https://t.co/wwkHMx1XXk — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (@05HAWKI) February 4, 2020

https://t.co/MucvII9u9z

Senate GOP blocks three election security bills for second day … — No one (@ungubunugu1274) February 4, 2020

Even paranoid backbenchers like @DevinNunes want to distract attention from @GOP‘s unwillingness to ensure our elections against a repeat of attacks by Russia. https://t.co/tS1AxkNcD3 — Jim Fusilli (@jimfusillibooks) February 4, 2020

Your party, the corrupt and dying @gop, is refusing to engage in unanimous election security. @senatemajldr refuses because election security will ensure a Dem win. Meaning, without election tampering, you don’t exist. #stfu — Jerry McNutt (@Jerrymcnutt) February 4, 2020

Too bad you don’t understand they are counting the paper “ballots” right now. It was the app that reports the results that failed. Pay attention – I know it’s hard when you’re busy with all of your COWardice and fear of impeaching a corrupt president. — ♎ Vicki Decker ♎ (@VickiLibra) February 4, 2020