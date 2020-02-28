‘Invalid in Its Entirety’: Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Racist ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Targeting Asylum Seekers

A three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy that illegally forces asylum seekers into Mexico while awaiting their court hearings.

In the 2-1 decision judges called Trump’s Orwellian “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy “invalid in its entirety due to its inconsistency with” federal law, saying it “should be enjoined in its entirety.” The Washington Post reports.

A senior Trump advisor, the white nationalist Stephen Miller, is the force behind the racist program the court just halted. A 2018 Washington Post article revealed Miller “pushed to implement the Remain in Mexico plan immediately,” despite it not being ready.

A White House meeting on the program was described in this excerpt from a now-famous article in The New Yorker earlier this month:

One participant in the November meeting pointed out that El Salvador didn’t have a functioning asylum system. “They don’t need a system,” Miller interrupted. He began speaking over people, asking questions, then cutting off the answers.

As the meeting ended, Miller held up his hand to make a final comment. “I didn’t mean to come across as harsh,” he said. His voice dropped. “It’s just that this is all I care about. I don’t have a family. I don’t have anything else. This is my life.”

