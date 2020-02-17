News
Illegal Border Crossings ‘Nearly Double’ Thanks to $5 Ladders That Easily Hook Onto Trump’s New Replacement Wall
President Donald Trump has diverted billions of dollars from the Pentagon to ensure his campaign promise to “build a wall” from coast to coast is being kept before the November 2020 election. But what if that wall was not only ineffective, but led to more illegal border crossings?
The New York Times Editorial Board just days ago published a column that slams the diverted funds as “a Campaign Donation From the Pentagon.”
“That ‘big, beautiful wall’ President Trump never tires of carrying on about is becoming one of the most expensive campaign stunts ever. It is a potentially unconstitutional one as well,” the Board writes.
Meanwhile, The Independent reports “Smugglers are reportedly helping migrants scale sections of Donald Trump’s multi-billion border wall using $5 ladders.”
The ladders are made of rebar, similar to that used in the replacement wall that is costing taxpayers – not Mexico – billions of dollars. So similar that it is hard to detect because they “match the rust brown colours of the wall.”
The crossings have increased so much thanks to the easily-defeated wall that “Border Patrol apprehensions of single adults — those most likely to use the ladder method — have nearly doubled in the El Paso sector.”
In just a few months, from October 2019 to January 2020 Border Patrol agents apprehended 10,030 people, “compared with 5,150 in the same period a year ago.”
The Times adds that the cost of Trump’s wall “has been somewhere between $20 million and $30 million per mile in southern Texas,” and “the price will only rise as the administration moves to acquire privately owned land through eminent domain, a process that entails lengthy and costly legal action.”
In June of 2015 candidate Trump announced, “I would build a great wall, and no one builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively.”
Read: DOJ Announces It Will Not Charge Andrew McCabe
The Dept.m of Justice has just announced it will not pursue charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions hours before he would have been eligible for a pension. President Donald Trump for years has attacked the 51-year old Republican attorney who worked his way up through the Bureau, where he worked for over two decades.
An Inspector General’s report had found McCabe repeatedly lied, under oath, about having authorized a subordinate to leak information about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation in 2016.
McCabe has disputed the charges.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded McCabe be charged.
Here’s the letter to McCabe’s attorney released Friday:
DOJ tells former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe that it will not pursue charges against him. pic.twitter.com/imAyjZs9Nq
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
‘Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut’: Trump Attacks Gen. John Kelly for Praising Vindman and Calling Extortion an ‘Illegal Order’
President Donald Trump didn’t wait long to attack his former White House Chief of Staff after General John Kelly told an audience that LTC Alexander Vindman was right to notify his superiors of Trump’s Ukraine extortion scheme.
“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head,” Trump claimed. Various reports said for months Kelly was on the verge of resigning, and when Trump announced Kelly would exit, he did not say he fired him.
“Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do,” Trump blasted. That’s false. It’s also another of many examples of Trump hiring or promoting someone then taking zero responsibility when he decides he doesn’t like the job they’re doing. Trump called Kelly “a great American” when moving him from Secretary of Homeland Security to the White House.
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
“His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that ‘John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.’ Wrong!” Trump concluded Thursday morning.
Trump was referring to an article Thursday morning in The Atlantic, which details remarks Kelly made the night before at Drew University.
“Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, said that Vindman is blameless and was simply following the training he’d received as a soldier; migrants are ‘overwhelmingly good people’ and ‘not all rapists’; and Trump’s decision to condition military aid to Ukraine on an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden upended long-standing U.S. policy,” The Atlantic reported.
When Vindman heard the president tell Zelensky he wanted to see the Biden family investigated, that was tantamount to hearing “an illegal order,” Kelly said. “We teach them, ‘Don’t follow an illegal order. And if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.’”
Calling it “exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly also “faulted Trump for intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was convicted last year of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter. Trump reversed a Navy decision to oust Gallagher, in a chain of events that led to the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.”
Hope Hicks, Who Admitted to Lying for Trump, Will Return to White House as President’s Re-Election Campaign Heats Up
Former Trump Communications Director Hope Hicks is leaving Fox News’ parent company to return to the White House as Counselor to the President, but in a switch she will report directly to Jared Kushner. Kushner is known to be working on the president’s re-election campaign from within the White House.
“Her return will come as his re-election campaign intensifies and as his advisers say the superstitious president has talked about recreating some aspects of that first race,” The New York Times reports.
Hicks resigned from the Trump administration two years ago, immediately after she admitted to investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she had lied for the president.
NEW: Hope Hicks’ Return to White House to Work on Trump Campaign Questioned as Seemingly ‘Illegal’ by Former CIA Officer
The Times confirms Hicks’ duties will include working for Trump’s re-election in an administration that sees no wall between politics and governing.
