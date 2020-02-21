Fox & Friends Host Goes Berserk, Calls Reporters ‘Agents of Russia’ Over Report Intel Official Briefed Congress

Fox News is continuing to provide enormous spin for President Donald Trump. Earlier this week they twisted the news that Trump was angry an intelligence official briefed Congress on Russia attacking the 2020 election to help get him re-elected, by claiming “Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him.”

Check out how Fox News is framing reports that the president was angry that intelligence officials briefed Congress that Russia is helping to get him elected again: Report: Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him pic.twitter.com/uxR4pWRSsT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020

On Friday a “Fox & Friends” contributor launched into an insane – and false – rant to attack reports about an intelligence official briefing Congress that Russia is attacking the 2020 election by calling the press “agents of Russia.”

After co-host Steve Doocy delivered a fairly accurate although highly-edited accounting of The New York Times report on Congress being briefed, Pete Hegseth went berserk.

“Alright let’s be clear about what this really all is. This is all an attempt to discredit President Trump. That’s it. Delegitimize him all the way. So that’s why he wins again.”

“Every single media member in that clip, every single Democrat that parrots what they’re saying, they’re working together, they are the agents of Russia.”

“This is what Russia wants! They want to sow discord and misinformation and delegitimize our republic, destabilize it because they’re not our friends and they know that when we’re strong they’re in a worse position – which they’ve done for years before President Trump. This is what they do. The Democrats, the media, fell for it.”

“They hate Trump so much they’re will to parrot what the Kremlin is saying.”

“They are the agents of Russia. Not Donald Trump, not this White House.”

Hegseth went on to say the media is blowing out of proportion “every single time there’s a tiny itty-bitty little new nugget which could be handled by our intelligence agencies, dealt with through leaders in our government.”

The irony of course is our intelligence agencies brought the information to leaders in our government. House Republicans were furious upon hearing the news – furious that they were being told the truth, and wanted to stomp it out. So Rep. Devin Nunes told Trump, who then fired his Director of National Intelligence.

Watch: