Fox & Friends Host Goes Berserk, Calls Reporters ‘Agents of Russia’ Over Report Intel Official Briefed Congress
Fox News is continuing to provide enormous spin for President Donald Trump. Earlier this week they twisted the news that Trump was angry an intelligence official briefed Congress on Russia attacking the 2020 election to help get him re-elected, by claiming “Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him.”
Check out how Fox News is framing reports that the president was angry that intelligence officials briefed Congress that Russia is helping to get him elected again:
Report: Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020
On Friday a “Fox & Friends” contributor launched into an insane – and false – rant to attack reports about an intelligence official briefing Congress that Russia is attacking the 2020 election by calling the press “agents of Russia.”
After co-host Steve Doocy delivered a fairly accurate although highly-edited accounting of The New York Times report on Congress being briefed, Pete Hegseth went berserk.
“Alright let’s be clear about what this really all is. This is all an attempt to discredit President Trump. That’s it. Delegitimize him all the way. So that’s why he wins again.”
“Every single media member in that clip, every single Democrat that parrots what they’re saying, they’re working together, they are the agents of Russia.”
“This is what Russia wants! They want to sow discord and misinformation and delegitimize our republic, destabilize it because they’re not our friends and they know that when we’re strong they’re in a worse position – which they’ve done for years before President Trump. This is what they do. The Democrats, the media, fell for it.”
“They hate Trump so much they’re will to parrot what the Kremlin is saying.”
“They are the agents of Russia. Not Donald Trump, not this White House.”
Hegseth went on to say the media is blowing out of proportion “every single time there’s a tiny itty-bitty little new nugget which could be handled by our intelligence agencies, dealt with through leaders in our government.”
The irony of course is our intelligence agencies brought the information to leaders in our government. House Republicans were furious upon hearing the news – furious that they were being told the truth, and wanted to stomp it out. So Rep. Devin Nunes told Trump, who then fired his Director of National Intelligence.
Watch:
Fox & Friends responding to the reports that Congress was briefed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign to help Trump by attacking the press as "the agents of Russia."
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 21, 2020
Watch: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host ‘Stunned’ Fox News Poll Shows Majority of Americans Want Trump Impeached
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday morning his surprise a brand new Fox News poll reveals a majority of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached. Kilmeade also incorrectly reported the numbers in the poll, downplaying just how bad they are for the president.
“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.
The Fox News poll reveals not 50% but actually 54% want Trump impeached. 50% want Trump impeached and removed from office, so Kilmeade delivered the information incorrectly, favoring Trump.
“Although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” Kilmeade added, which is nonsensical.
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade is "stunned" by a Fox News poll showing that 50% of America wants Trump impeached & removed, because he "thought that things were trending away [from impeachment.]"
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 16, 2019
Fox & Friends Tries to Convince Americans to Not Watch ‘Irrelevant’ and ‘Boring Hearings About Impeachment’
“Fox & Friends” is working extremely hard to ensure as few Americans as possible watch this week’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings, perhaps because they are designed to inform the American public about why impeaching this president is important.
Several times Monday morning the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts and contributors told viewers Wednesday’s impeachment hearing will be boring, while falsely claiming Americans are not interested in impeachment, and would rather be Christmas shopping.
“It’s going to be like a lecture,” co-host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers, noting the witnesses will be lawyers and historians. “If you were bored by the last one, you’re gonna be really bored by this one.”
Brian Kilmeade on the House Judiciary impeachment hearings: "It's going to be like a lecture. … If you were bored by the last one, you're gonna be really bored by this one."
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019
Later, Fox News Business’ Stuart Varney is added to the couch, once again talking about how “boring” the impeachment hearings will be.
“I just want to point out the contrast here. You’ve got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what’ve we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people who are getting on with their lives,” Varney says. “I mean, don’t you find this ridiculous?”
Fox's Stuart Varney: "I just want to point out the contrast here. You've got a booming Trump economy, terrific holiday sales, and what've we got in Washington DC? These boring hearings about impeachment, increasingly irrelevant and ignored by people getting on with their lives."
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 2, 2019
The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will likely include charges of bribery, self-dealing, abuse of power, and obstruction – Fox News calls this “boring.”
250,000 Anti-Trump Protestors Expected in UK – Fox News Says Many Are Actually Showing Support for President
Farage Has Meltdown Over Trump Baby Balloon
London is expecting up to 250,000 people protesting in the streets against President Donald Trump. The “man baby” Trump balloon will return and was even used in a Sky News ad declaring, “He’s back!”
But according to Fox News and its guest commentator – Nigel Farage, the man whose alleged falsehoods helped pave Britain’s way into Brexit – it’s “all a bit of show,” and the protestors are being bussed in and paid, for which no proof has been offered:
Fox News contributor Nigel Farage reassures Fox & Friends that "things have changed" and the British people actually love Donald Trump now, and the protests against him are "organized [and] paid for … it's all a bit of show."
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
They are also claiming – without proof – Trump is actually very popular among many in Britain, and many of the 250,000 are actually not protestors, but Trump supporters.
Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke: "A lot of those demonstrations [in London] will also include pro-Trump folks out there who, a great many of them feel like he is simply not getting his fair share in the media here."
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
Among the 250,000, “there are people on both sides of the aisle,” Fox News insists.
Fox & Friends continues to insist that Trump has popular support in the UK: "As Kevin Corke accurately pointed out a little while ago, 250,000, it would be hard to tell who were pro-Trump and who were anti-Trump. … There are people on both sides of the aisle."
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
Farage had a meltdown over the Trump baby balloon, berating and blaming the Mayor of London for it:
Nigel Farage: "Once again, of course; once AGAIN, of course, this blimp, this balloon of Trump, will be flying over London"
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019
